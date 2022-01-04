NBA Betting Picks: Memphis Grizzlies vs Cleveland Cavaliers preview, prediction and picks

In Tuesday night’s interconference clash, the Memphis Grizzlies (24-14) are facing off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers (21-16) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Will Evan Mobley and the Cavs snap the Grizzlies’ five-game winning streak?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers news

Leading into tonight’s interesting encounter, the Grizzlies are 23-15 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Cavaliers are 26-10-1 against the spread. The game will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The contest can be watched live via Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest and NBA League Pass. Per Land of Basketball’s database, these two teams have played one another 50 times during the regular season all-time. Memphis is 31-19 versus Cleveland. In the previous three meetings, the Grizzlies are 2-1 against them.

On Oct. 20, the first meeting this season, Memphis won 132-121 at FedExForum. Switching gears, after the Grizzlies upsetted the Nets, winning 118-104 on the road, Kevin Durant was asked about Ja Morant during the post-game press conference. The forward said, “He plays with great pace out there. He plays with joy and enthusiasm. You see him blossoming in front of our eyes. Since college, he’s been on this trajectory. As a basketball fan, you can’t wait to see what it’s like years going forward.” Morant is averaging 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game this season.

Kevin Durant on Ja Morant: “He plays with great pace out there. He plays with joy and enthusiasm. You see him blossoming in front of our eyes. “Since college he’s been on this trajectory. As a basketball fan you can’t wait to see what it’s like years going forward.” — Drew Hill (@DrewHill_DM) January 4, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 218

Point spread: Cavaliers -3 (-110)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies +130, Cavaliers -150

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers injury report

Grizzlies: PF Kyle Anderson (questionable) | SF Dillon Brooks (questionable) | SG De’Anthony Melton (questionable) | SG John Konchar (questionable) | SG Sam Merrill (out indefinitely) | PF Xavier Tillman Sr. (questionable) | PG Shaq Buchanan (questionable) | SF Ziaire Williams (questionable)

Cavaliers: PG Rajon Rondo (out indefinitely) | PG Ricky Rubio (out for the season) | SF Cedi Osman (out) | SG Collin Sexton (out for the season) | SF Dylan Windler (probable) | PG Darius Garland (probable) | SF Isaac Okoro (out indefinitely)

#Cavs Isaac Okoro had an MRI today, which confirmed a left elbow sprain. He left last night’s game with a left elbow injury. Okoro will go through a period of treatment and rehabilitation. His return to play will be approx. 2-3 weeks, team says. — Kelsey Russo (@kelseyyrusso) January 3, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers preview

Additionally, on Monday, in the Grizzlies’ 118-104 upset road win over the Nets, guard Ja Morant led his team in scoring, putting up 36 points in 34 minutes of action. Guard Desmond Bane closed out his performance with 29 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 37 minutes played. In the third quarter, Memphis outscored Brooklyn 40 to 26. This was arguably the second best, if not the Grizzlies’ number one win on the road this season.

Upon further review of the box-score game statistics, the team shot 48-for-102 (47.1%) from the floor and 10-for-35 (28.6%) from three-point range. Not to mention, they outrebounded the Nets 61 to 33. From start to finish, this was a mismatch for Brooklyn. Oddsmakers did not see it coming. After this win, the Grizzlies are now 11-6 away, 13-8 at home and 12-5 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Cavaliers have a 67.6% chance of winning.

On the flip side, in the Cavs’ 108-104 home win versus the Pacers on Sunday, rookie forward Evan Mobley scored a team-high 24 points in 35 minutes on the court. Kevin Love also contributed 20 points, 8.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 29 minutes played. By the end of this matchup, Cleveland outscored Indiana 58 to 26 in the free throw lane.

Despite the Cavs struggling from three-point range, they generated enough points off of the Pacers’ 14 turnovers. Th team shot 41-for-88 (46.6%) from the field and 6-for-26 (23.1%) from behind the arc. Including this home-court victory, Cleveland is now 11-8 at home, 10-8 away and 14-5 ATS at home this season. Plus, the Cavs have won their six of their past 10 games.

Projected starting lineup

Grizzlies: PG Ja Morant | SG Desmond Bane | SF Brandon Clarke | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. | C Steven Adams

Cavaliers: PG Darius Garland | SG Kevin Pangos | SF Evan Mobley | PF Lauri Markkanen | C Jarrett Allen

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Additionally, the total for Tuesday night’s interconference meeting is set at 218. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 58% of bettors are expecting the Cavaliers to cover the spread at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. According to the point total consensus, 89% of gamblers are presuming the total will go over 218. So far this season, Memphis is 12-7 as a favorite, 10-7 as an underdog and 12-5 ATS away, while Cleveland is 11-2 as a favorite, 10-14 as an underdog and 14-5 ATS at home.

For much-needed betting trends, the Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their past five performances. The total has gone over in four of their previous six matches versus Central Division opponents. Next, Memphis is 2-6 ATS in the team’s last eight games against Cleveland. And, the Grizzlies are 3-13 SU in their past 16 contests at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Last but not least, the team is 4-1 ATS in their last five matches against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Cavaliers, they are 1-5 ATS in their previous six performances. Also, the total has gone over in four of their past five contests. To add to these betting statistics, the Cavs are 12-6 SU in their last 18 games. Next, the total has gone under in four of their previous five matches versus the Grizzlies. Taking everything under consideration, contemplate picking the Cavs to win. However, the Grizzlies could cover the spread. If you need help understanding the basics of sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers betting pick

Pick the Cavaliers to win, the Grizzlies will cover the spread and the total will go over 218. Cleveland is a three-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

