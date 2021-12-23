NBA Betting Picks: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

On Friday, the Memphis Grizzlies (19-13 SU, 19-13 ATS) will travel to San Francisco to meet the Warriors (25-6 SU, 19-11-1 ATS) at the Chase Center. Will the Grizzlies take advantage of a banged up Warriors team? Or will Stephen Curry and Draymond Green guide their team to a win?

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Odds and Lines

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 217.5

Point spread: Warriors -5.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Grizzlies +180 / Warriors -220

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Report

For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins (Covid Protocols), Jordan Poole (Covid Protocols), Damian Lee (Covid Protocols), James Wiseman (Knee), Klay Thomspon (Achilles) and Andre Igoudala (knee) are all out.

For the Grizzlies, Brandon Clarke (knee), Ziaire Williams (Ankle, Covid Protocols), Sam Merril (ankle) and Santi Aldama (Calf) are out. Tyus Jones (Knee sprain) and John Konchar (Foot soreness) are questionable.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Preview

Warriors Severely Shorthanded

Yes, the Warriors have been incredible this season. They are 2nd in the Western Conference and own the best Net Rating in the NBA, per NBA Advanced Stats.

But tonight, they will feature a starting lineup that includes a combination of Chris Chiozza, Gary Payton III, Jonathan Kuminga and Kevon Looney. They’ll be quite short off the bench with Nemanja Bjelicia and Otto Porter Jr. Covid has hit this team hard.

If they had Damian Lee in this one, like they did against Sacramento in their last game, they’d have another scorer on the floor to combine with Steph. Without him, though, it’s gonna be tough for them to find a lot of points.

Grizzlies Scuffling After Torrid Pace

For the first time in nearly two weeks, the Grizzlies have lost two straight games, right after winning 10 of their previous 11. They lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder Monday on their home floor in Ja Morant’s return. Prior to that, they fell to the Portland Trail Blazers.

When Ja Morant was out for an extended time, the Grizzlies had become a lock down defensive team, posting a top 5 Defensive Rating with him sidelined.

It’s hard to get a read on this team as it currently stands, as it seems they are still adjusting to having their star back in the rotation. They might have an advantageous spot against a short-handed Warriors team tonight to grab an upset win.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Prediction

With so many injuries for the Warriors, it’s awfully hard to back them as 5.5 point favorites. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are a world class combination, but they won’t play all 48 minutes.

The Warriors are going to rely heavily on deep bench players tonight, while the Grizzlies have actually remained relatively healthy.

This is a good spot to back a Grizzlies team that is looking to right the ship. They’re healthy, they have Ja Morant back, and will be playing up in this game to snap their mini losing streak. I expect this game to come down to the wire, and it’s always good to have 5.5 points in your back pocket.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetUS. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.