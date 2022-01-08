NBA Betting Picks: Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Clippers preview, prediction and picks

In Saturday afternoon’s Western Conference matchup, the Memphis Grizzlies (26-14) are aiming to add to their seven-game winning streak versus the Los Angeles Clippers (19-20) at Staples Center. Will the Clippers pick up their first head-to-head victory versus the Grizzlies since Apr. 21, 2021?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers news

Heading into today’s interconference battle, the Grizzlies are 25-15 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Clippers are 17-22 against the spread. The tip-off time for this contest is 3:30 p.m. ET. The available television channels include Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Southwest and NBA League Pass. Retrieved from Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 99 times during the regular season all-time. Los Angeles is 52-47 versus Memphis.

In the previous two meetings this season, the Grizzlies are 2-0 against them. On Nov. 18, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Memphis won 120-108 at FedExForum. On another subject, when head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about Kawhi Leonard’s status, he said, “There’s optimism, but I still don’t really know. I’d like to have a lot of guys back right now.” Per reports within the Los Angeles area, the five-time All-Star has a chance of returning this season. However, even if he can return, there’s no telling if he’ll immediately play at a high level.

"There's optimism, but I still don't really know. I'd like to have a lot of guys back right now." Tyronn Lue on reports that Kawhi Leonard is ahead of schedule and eyeing a return this season. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 7, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 215

Point spread: Grizzlies -2 (-115)

Best moneyline: Grizzlies -135, Clippers +115

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers injury report

Grizzlies: C Steven Adams (out) | PF Kyle Anderson (doubtful) | SF Dillon Brooks (questionable) | SG De’Anthony Melton (probable) | SG John Konchar (questionable) | PG Ja Morant (doubtful) | SF Desmond Bane (questionable) | PF Xavier Tillman Sr. (questionable) | PG Tyrell Terry (out) | SF Yves Pons (doubtful)

Clippers: SF Paul George (out indefinitely) | SF Kawhi Leonard (out indefinitely) | C Ivica Zubac (questionable) | C Isaiah Hartenstein (out indefinitely) | SG Luke Kennard (out) | PG Jason Preston (out)

.@memgrizz status report, Jan. 8 vs LAC: QUESTIONABLE

Bane – L Quad Soreness

Konchar – Health & Safety Protocols

Tillman Sr. – Health & Safety Protocols DOUBTFUL

Anderson – Back Soreness

Morant – L Thigh Soreness

Pons – R Ankle Soreness OUT

Adams – Health & Safety Protocols — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 8, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers preview

Moreover, on Thursday, in the Grizzlies’ 118-88 home win over the Pistons, guard Ja Morant scored a team-high 22 points in 25 minutes of action. Guard Dillon Brooks closed out his night with 18 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 24 minutes played. In the first half, Memphis scored a total of 62 points. The team also outscored Detroit 28 to 20 in the fourth quarter. Not to mention, the Grizzlies outscored them 70 to 42 in the free throw lane.

Despite ending their performance with 18 turnovers, they shot 48-for-98 (49%) from the floor and 10-for-32 (31.3%) from behind the arc. After winning their seventh consecutive game, the team is now 14-8 at home, 12-6 away and 13-5 ATS on the road this season. They rank fourth in the Western Conference, trailing the Jazz by 2.5 games for third place.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Grizzlies have a 64.5% probability of winning.

On the other side, on Thursday, in the Clippers’ 106-89 road loss versus the Suns, forward Marcus Morris Sr. led his team in scoring, putting up 26 points in 36 minutes spent on the court. Guard Reggie Jackson finished his performance with 16 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31 minutes played. In the second quarter alone, Phoenix outscored them 35 to 20.

To add insult to injury, the Suns outrebounded the inconsistent Clippers 63 to 49. Their offensive effort was putrid. Los Angeles shot 31-for-86 (36%) from the field and 6-for-28 (21.4%) from three-point range. Counting this loss, they are now 7-9 away, 12-11 at home and 9-14 ATS at home this season. The team ranks eighth in the conference, ranking just half a game better than the Timberwolves.

Projected starting lineup

Grizzlies: PG Tyus Jones | SG Dillon Brooks | SF Ziaire Williams | PF Jaren Jackson Jr. | C Killian Tillie

Clippers: PG Eric Bledsoe | SG Reggie Jackson | SF Marcus Morris Sr. | PF Terance Mann | C Serge Ibaka

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers prediction

In addition to the available data posted above, the total for Saturday’s intriguing contest is set at 215. Referring to the spread consensus, 59% of gamblers are predicting the Grizzlies will cover the spread at Staples Center. With respect to the total consensus, 54% of bettors are expecting the total to go over 215. At this point of the regular season, Memphis is 13-7 as a favorite, 11-7 as an underdog and 13-5 ATS away, while Los Angeles is 15-11 as a favorite, 4-8 as an underdog and 9-14 ATS at home.

For notable betting trends, the Grizzlies are 6-1 ATS in their past seven performances. Plus, the total has gone under in four of their last five contests. Next, Memphis is 7-0 straight up in the team’s previous seven games. Though, the team is 2-5 ATS in their past seven matches versus the Clippers at Staples Center. To add to these betting statistics, the total has gone under in nine of the Grizzlies’ last 13 games played in January.

As for the Clippers, they are 2-4 ATS in their previous six performances. Also, the total has gone over in four of their past six games played. Next, Los Angeles is 3-8 SU in their last 11 contests this season. And, the total has gone under in five of their past six matches versus Western Conference opponents. All things considered, the Grizzlies will likely win their eighth consecutive game and cover the spread. If you want to study the basics of sports betting, feel free to read our handicap betting guide.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Los Angeles Clippers betting pick

Pick the Grizzlies to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 215. Memphis is a two-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.