NBA Betting Picks: Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets prediction, preview and picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference showdown, the Milwaukee Bucks (28-12) are facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets (8-30) at Spectrum Center. Will Terry Rozier and the Hornets win their second back-to-back game versus the Bucks?

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets news

Heading into Monday night’s intraconference rematch, the Bucks are 19-23 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Hornets are 24-16 against the spread. This contest will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live via Bally Sports North, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBA TV. According to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 120 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Milwaukee is 62-58 versus Charlotte.

In the past three meetings, the Bucks are 2-1 against them. However, on Saturday, the second meeting of this regular season, Charlotte won 114-106 at Spectrum Center. On another topic, after the Hornets defeated the Bucks on Saturday, guard LaMelo Ball was interviewed after the win. Ball told the Hornets Live crew, “I go out there every game and just try to be myself. Pretty much just go out there every game and play it like it’s my last.” The second-year player is still grateful to be playing professional basketball in the NBA. Ball was selected third overall by the Hornets in the 2020 NBA Draft.

"I go out there every game and just try to be myself. Pretty much just go out there every game and play it like it's my last."@MELOD1P talks with @ashahahmadi and @WesGotRange about the win and about playing his game every night regardless of who the opponent is. #AllFly pic.twitter.com/Jd7ksfoUof — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) January 9, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 234.5

Point spread: Bucks -2 (-110)

Best moneyline: Bucks -130, Hornets +110

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report

Bucks: C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | SG George Hill (out) | PG Jrue Holiday (out) | SG Pat Connaughton (questionable) | SG Grayson Allen (out) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (probable)

Hornets: C Vernon Carey Jr. (out)

Here is the Bucks injury report for tomorrow night’s game in Charlotte: OUT (health and safety protocols): Grayson Allen, George Hill

Questionable (health and safety protocols): Pat Connaughton

OUT (left ankle soreness): Jrue Holiday

OUT (back surgery): Brook Lopez — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 9, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

Moreover, in the Bucks’ 114-106 road loss versus the Hornets on Saturday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added one more double-double to his career total. He accumulated 43 points, 12 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 37 minutes played. Forward Khris Middleton had another double-double as well, amassing 27 points, 10 rebounds and 9.0 assists in 37 minutes spent on the court.

Despite Milwaukee outscoring Charlotte 31 to 25 in the fourth quarter, the Bucks allowed 42 points to start the second half. Not to mention, the Hornets outscored them 46 to 36 in the free throw lane. The Bucks shot 35-for-90 (38.9%) from the field and 12-for-37 (32.4%) from three-point range. Milwaukee is now 13-9 away, 13-7 at home and 12-10 ATS on the road this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 64.7% chance of winning.

As for the Hornets, in the same game, guard Terry Rozier scored a team-high 28 points in 34 minutes played. Forward Miles Bridges ended his performance with 21 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. Charlotte had a total of 10 turnovers in this matchup, but Milwaukee was worse offensively, finishing with 15 turnovers.

Shooting-wise, the Hornets only struggled at the free throw line. They shot 10-for-17 (58.8%) at the line. Overall, the team shot 44-for-99 (44.4%) from the floor and 16-for-48 (33.3%) from behind the arc. The Hornets have won back-to-back games. They are now 11-5 at home, 10-14 away and 13-3 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Bucks: PG Wesley Matthews | SG Khris Middleton | SF Jordan Nwora | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier | SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch is set at 234.5. Referencing the spread consensus, 62% of bettors are putting their faith in the Bucks to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. Regarding the total consensus, 59% of gamblers are planning on the total going under 234.5. At this point during the regular season, Milwaukee is 23-8 as a favorite, 3-8 as an underdog and 12-10 ATS away, whereas Charlotte is 8-2 as a favorite, 13-17 as an underdog and 13-3 ATS at home.

After reviewing the betting trends, the Bucks are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 performances. They are also 1-6 ATS in their past seven games versus the Hornets. Next, Milwaukee is 7-3 SU in the team’s previous 10 head-to-head matches against Charlotte. And, the team is 4-1 ATS in their last five road contests. Lastly, the total has gone under in eight of their previous 12 games versus Eastern Conference opponents.

Equally important, the Hornets are 6-2 ATS in their past eight performances. And, the total has gone under in six of their last eight contests. Next, Charlotte is 5-2 SU in the team’s previous seven games played. Also, they are 8-1 ATS in their past nine matches at home versus the Bucks. All things considered, think about picking the Hornets to win again and cover the spread. If you are new to sports betting, check out our handicap betting guide.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting pick

Pick the Hornets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 234.5. Charlotte is a two-point underdog at home with BetOnline.

