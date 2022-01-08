NBA Betting Picks: Milwaukee Bucks vs Charlotte Hornets preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Milwaukee Bucks (26-15) are facing off versus the Charlotte Hornets (20-19) at Spectrum Center. Will LaMelo Ball and the Hornets earn their first head-to-head win against the Bucks this season?

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets news

Leading into Saturday night’s intraconference clash, the Bucks are 19-22 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Hornets are 23-16 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports North, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Wisconsin and NBA League Pass. Per Land of Basketball’s database, based on 119 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Milwaukee is 62-57 versus Charlotte. In the past three meetings this season, the Bucks are 2-1 against them.

On Dec. 1, 2021, the first meeting during this regular season, Milwaukee won 127-125 at Fiserv Forum. Changing the topic, Hornets head coach James Borrego was asked about the early All-Star voting process, and both LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges have decent spots. Coach Borrego believes the organization is headed in the right direction, considering Ball is fifth and Bridges is eighth. This season, Ball is averaging 19.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. Likewise, Bridges is averaging 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

James Borrego said the early All-Star voting that has LaMelo fifth and Miles Bridges eighth validates the #Hornets are headed in the right direction. pic.twitter.com/VJXYQMFhFQ — Rod Boone (@rodboone) January 7, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 234

Point spread: Hornets -1 (-110)

Best moneyline: Bucks -107, Hornets -113

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets injury report

Bucks: C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | SG George Hill (questionable) | PG Jrue Holiday (questionable) | SG Pat Connaughton (questionable) | SG Grayson Allen (questionable) | SG Donte DiVincenzo (out indefinitely)

Hornets: C Vernon Carey Jr. (out) | SG Scottie Lewis (out)

For those looking ahead less than 24 hours, Giannis Antetokounmpo (27 minutes), Khris Middleton (30), Wesley Matthews (30) and Bobby Portis (32) might be in good shape for tomorrow night in Charlotte. — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) January 8, 2022

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets preview

Additionally, in the Bucks’ 121-109 upset road win versus the Nets on Friday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led his team in scoring, amassing 31 points in 27 minutes played. Center Bobby Portis earned another career double-double as well. He contributed 25 points, 12 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 32 minutes spent on the court. In a high-scoring third quarter, Milwaukee outscored Brooklyn 38 to 31.

While the Nets did finish with 62 points in the paint, they struggled with their long-range jumpers, which ultimately led to the Bucks’ much-needed victory. Milwaukee shot 44-for-96 (45.8%) from the field and 16-for-45 (35.6%) from three-point range. This win snapped their two-game losing streak. Now, the team is 13-8 away, 13-7 at home and 12-9 ATS on the road this season. They rank third overall in the Eastern Conference.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Hornets have a 75.4% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, in the Hornets’ 140-111 home win over the Pistons, Kelly Oubre Jr.scored a team-high 32 points in 24 minutes of action. Forwards Gordon Hayward and Miles Bridges each closed out their performances with 19 points, too. Charlotte did allow 36 points in the fourth quarter, but they already had a large lead, so it was mostly during garbage time.

Plus, the Hornets outrebounded them 49 to 36. Considering the Pistons have just seven wins this season, the Hornets have play better defensively at home. Charlotte shot 48-for-81 (59.3%) from the floor and 24-for-42 (57.1%) from behind the arc. The team is now 10-5 at home, 10-14 away and 12-3 ATS at home. They rank eighth in the conference.

Projected starting lineup

Bucks: PG Wesley Matthews | SG Khris Middleton | SF Jordan Nwora | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis

Hornets: PG LaMelo Ball | SG Terry Rozier| SF Gordon Hayward | PF Miles Bridges | C Mason Plumlee

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets prediction

Moreover, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference contest is set at 234. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 59% of bettors are trusting the Hornets to cover the spread at Spectrum Center. Upon further review of the total consensus, 54% of gamblers are hoping the total will go under 234. So far this season, Milwaukee is 23-8 as a favorite, 3-7 as an underdog and 12-9 ATS away, whereas Charlotte is 7-2 as a favorite, 13-17 as an underdog and 12-3 ATS at home.

For practical betting trends, the Bucks are 6-3 ATS in their last nine performances. They are also 7-2 straight up in their past nine games played. Next, Milwaukee is 1-5 ATS in the team’s previous six matches versus Charlotte. However, the Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their last five road games this season. Lastly, the total has gone over in four of Milwaukee’s past five games against Southeast Division opponents.

On the other side, the Hornets are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven performances. And, the total has gone under in five of their last seven contests. Next, Charlotte is 10-1 ATS in the team’s past 11 games played at Spectrum Center. Also, the team is 1-4 SU in their previous five contests played on Saturday. So, think about picking the Hornets to win and cover the spread. If you have never placed a bet, skim through our handicap betting guide.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets betting pick

Pick the Hornets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 234. Charlotte is a one-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

