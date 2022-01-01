NBA Betting Picks: New Orleans Pelicans vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction and picks

In Saturday’s interconference encounter on New Year’s Day, the New Orleans Pelicans (13-22) are facing off versus the Milwaukee Bucks (24-13) at Fiserv Forum. Will Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks extend their winning streak to six games?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks news

Heading into tonight’s rare matchup, the Pelicans are 16-19 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Bucks are 17-20 against the spread. This game will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Just for a reminder, the contest will air live through Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass, Bally Sports Southwest, and NBA TV. Per Land of Basketball’s database, these two teams have played one another only 42 times during the regular season. Overall, New Orleans is 28-14 versus Milwaukee.

On Dec. 17, 2021, the first meeting this season, the Pelicans defeated them 116-112 in overtime at Smoothie King Center. Changing topics, aside from Brook Lopez and Semi Ojeleye, the Bucks are healthy at the moment. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the Pelicans. New Orleans has four players in quarantine: Jonas Valanciunas, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall and Jose Alvarado. The team is also still missing Zion Williamson. He has not played a single game this season. Williamson is expected to return several weeks from now.

Josh Hart probable, Brandon Ingram questionable for Saturday game at Milwaukee#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC https://t.co/cJXn1O94HG — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 31, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 222

Point spread: Bucks -11 (-110)

Best moneyline: Pelicans +520, Bucks -700

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks injury report

Pelicans: C Jonas Valanciunas (out) | SF Brandon Ingram (questionable) | PF Josh Hart (probable) | SG Nickeil Alexander-Walker (probable) | PF Zion Williamson (out indefinitely) | SF Didi Louzada (out next 25 games) | PG Kira Lewis Jr. (out for the season) | SF Naji Marshall (questionable) | PG Jose Alvarado (questionable)

Bucks: C Brook Lopez (out indefinitely) | PF Khris Middleton (out) | PF Semi Ojeleye (out)

Head Coach Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas is in health and safety protocols. — Daniel Sallerson (@dsallerson) December 31, 2021

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks preview

Moreover, on Tuesday, in the Pelicans’ 108-104 home win over the Cavaliers, forward Herb Jones led his team in scoring, putting up 26 points in 36 minutes on the court. Guard Devonte’ Graham contributed 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 33 minutes played, too. Center Jonas Valanciunas earned one more career double-double, amassing 15 points, 10 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes of action.

While Cleveland outscored New Orleans 40 to 34 from the key, the Pelicans sank a total of 16 three-pointers. They shot 36-for-80 (45%) from the floor and 16-for-36 (44.4%) from behind the arc. Not to mention, the team outscored the Cavs 28 to 19 in the second quarter. Now, the Pelicans are 7-9 at home, 6-13 away and 6-13 ATS on the road this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Bucks have a 60.7% chance of winning.

Likewise, in the Bucks’ 136-118 road win versus the Magic on Thursday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo added another double-double to his career total, accumulating 33 points, 12 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 31 minutes played. Guard Jrue Holiday closed out his performance with 25 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 33 minutes spent on the court. In the fourth quarter, Milwaukee outscored Orlando 40 to 33.

Though, the Bucks uncharacteristically played awful on defense. They allowed 50 points in the paint. Nonetheless, the team out-rebounded Orlando 50 to 33. The Bucks shot 45-for-91 (49.5%) from the field and 13-for-33 (39.4%) from three-point range. After obtaining their 12th road win of the season, the team is now 12-8 away, 12-5 at home and 6-11 ATS at home.

Projected starting lineup

Pelicans: PG Devonte’ Graham | SG Garrett Temple | SF Herbert Jones | PF Gary Clark | C Jaxon Hayes

Bucks: PG Jrue Holiday | SG Grayson Allen | SF Pat Connaughton | PF Giannis Antetokounmpo | C Bobby Portis

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Anyways, the total for this New Year’s Day contest is set at 222. Pertaining to the spread consensus, 61% of bettors are convinced the Bucks will cover the spread at Fiserv Forum. With respect to the point total consensus, 69% of gamblers are looking forward to the possibility of the total going over 222. Before this interconference matchup, New Orleans is 5-3 as a favorite, 8-19 as an underdog and 6-13 ATS away, while Milwaukee is 22-6 as a favorite, 2-7 as an underdog and 6-11 ATS at home.

Moving on to betting trends, the Pelicans are 4-1 ATS in their past five performances. Also, they are 5-1 straight up in their previous six contests. Next, New Orleans is 7-3 ATS in their last 10 head-to-head matches versus Milwaukee. And, the total has gone over in four of the Pelicans’ past five road games. Lastly, the team is 5-2 SU in their last seven contests against Central Division opponents.

On the other side, the Bucks are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. However, they are 3-16 ATS in their past 19 games versus Southwest Division opponents. Next, the total has gone over in 10 of their last 11 contests against New Orleans. In short, ponder the Bucks winning, but the Pelicans could cover the spread at home. If you need assistance, feel free to check out our handicap betting guide.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks betting pick

Pick the Bucks to win, the Pelicans will cover the spread and the total will go over 222. Milwaukee is a 11-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.