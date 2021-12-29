NBA Betting Picks: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s intraconference contest, the New York Knicks (16-18) are facing off versus the Detroit Pistons (5-27) at Little Caesars Arena. Will the below-.500 Pistons pick up their first head-to-head win against the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019?

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons news

Heading into Wednesday night’s Eastern Conference matchup, the Knicks are 15-19 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Pistons are 15-17 against the spread. The start time for this mismatch is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Indiana, MSG Network, NBA League Pass and MSG+. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 388 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, New York is 212-176 versus Detroit.

Additionally, the Knicks are a perfect 6-0 against them in their previous six meetings. On Dec. 21, 2021, the first head-to-head meeting this regular season, New York won 105-91 at Madison Square Garden. On another subject, due to the number of COVID-19 positive tests for the Pistons, the organization signed both Trayvon Palmer and Justin Robinson to 10-day contracts. While playing for the Motor City Cruise, the Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate, Palmer averaged 11.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game in this season. As for Robinson, in the NBA, the 24-year-old guard is averaging 2.5 points per game.

Detroit will sign Trayvon Palmer on a 10-day deal too, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/sZxU0mVnAc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 28, 2021

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons betting lines and odds

Over/Under: 208

Point spread: Knicks -7 (-115)

Best moneyline: Knicks -290, Pistons +245

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons injury report

Knicks: PG Derrick Rose (out indefinitely) | C Nerlens Noel (questionable) | SG Danuel House Jr. (questionable) | PF Jericho Sims (questionable) | PG Miles McBride (questionable)

Pistons: PG Cory Joseph (out) | C Kelly Olynyk (out six to eight weeks) | PF Jerami Grant (out indefinitely) | PF Trey Lyles (out) | SG Rodney McGruder (out) | SF Josh Jackson (out) PG Saben Lee (out) | C Isaiah Stewart (out) | PG Killian Hayes (out) | SF Isaiah Livers (questionable) | PG Cade Cunningham (out)

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons preview

Moreover, in the Knicks’ 96-88 road win over the Timberwolves on Tuesday, center Mitchell Robinson added another double-double to his career total, finishing his performance with 14 points and 18 rebounds in 32 minutes played. Evan Fournier and Julius Randle each contributed 13 points as well. Randle earned one more career double-double, too, also accumulating 15 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 38 minutes of action.

Plus, New York outscored Minnesota 29 to 22 in the opening quarter. While this was a low-scoring effort, the Knicks did sink 16 three-pointers. And, they out-rebounded Minnesota 54 to 45. Though, they struggled on their close range shots. They shot 37-for-90 (41.1%) from the field. After earning their ninth away win of the season, the team is now 9-7 away, 7-11 at home and 9-7 ATS on the road.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Knicks have a 67.2% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the Pistons’ 144-109 blowout loss on the road versus the Spurs, forward Hamidou Diallo led his team in scoring, putting up 28 points in 39 minutes spent on the court. Forward Saddiq Bey ended his showing with 23 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 41 minutes played. In the second and third quarters, the Pistons allowed at least 40 points.

In addition to San Antonio outscoring Detroit 72 to 48 in the free throw lane, the team out-rebounded them 52 to 42. Notwithstanding their terrible defense, their shooting was also subpar. They shot 38-for-98 (38.8%) from the floor and 8-for-32 (25%) from behind the arc. Following their third consecutive defeat, the team is now 2-15 away, 3-12 at home and 7-8 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Knicks: PG Kemba Walker | SG Evan Fournier | SF RJ Barrett | PF Julius Randle | C Mitchell Robinson

Pistons: PG Derrick Walton Jr. | SG Frank Jackson | SF Hamidou Diallo | PF Saddiq Bey | C Luka Garza

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons prediction

Anyways, the total for tonight’s Eastern Conference mismatch is set at 208. Regarding the spread consensus, 72% of gamblers are sticking with the Knicks to cover the spread at Little Caesars Arena. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 66% of bettors are predicting the total will go over 208. Overall, prior to this game, New York is 13-8 as a favorite, 13-10 as an underdog and 9-7 ATS away, whereas Detroit is 1-1 as a favorite, 4-26 as an underdog and 7-8 ATS at home.

Continuing on to betting trends, the Knicks are 4-2 ATS in their past six performances. They are also 4-2 straight up in their previous six games. Next, New York is 6-0 ATS in the team’s last six matches versus Detroit, and the Knicks are 6-0 SU in their past six contests against the Pistons. Finally, the total has gone under in six of their previous nine games this season.

On the other side, the Pistons are 1-17 SU in their last 18 performances. And, the total has gone over in eight of their past 11 games. Also, Detroit is 1-7 SU in the team’s previous eight contests played at Little Caesars Arena. Next, the Pistons are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 matches versus Eastern Conference opponents. Taking these trends into account, contemplate picking the Knicks to win and cover the spread. If you are aiming to improve your success rate as a sports bettor, read our handicap betting guide.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons betting pick

Pick the Knicks to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 208. New York is a seven-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

