NBA Betting Picks: Oklahoma City Thunder vs Washington Wizards preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s interconference mismatch, the Oklahoma City Thunder (13-26) are playing the Washington Wizards (20-20) at Capital One Arena. Will Josh Giddey and the Thunder end their four-game skid?

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards news

For Monday night’s rematch, the Thunder are 25-14 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Wizards are 18-21-1 against the spread. This game will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The list of television channels include Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Washington. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 140 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, Oklahoma City is 74-66 versus Washington.

However, in the past three head-to-head meetings, the Wizards are 2-1 against them. On Nov. 26, 2021, the first meeting of this regular season, Washington won 101-99 at Paycom Center. Pertaining to the latest NBA trade rumors, the Wizards are interested in trading for Pistons forward Jerami Grant. In a total of 24 games played this season, Grant has averaged 20.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The eighth-year player is also shooting 41.4% from the field. Grant was last traded in his career by the Nuggets to the Pistons on Nov. 22, 2020.

5 thoughts on the Wizards' reported interest in trading for Jerami Grant https://t.co/W5J9YRoHs1 — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) January 10, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 217

Point spread: Wizards -9 (-110)

Best moneyline: Thunder +335, Wizards -415

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards injury report

Thunder: SF Kenrich Williams (out indefinitely) | PF Isaiah Roby (out)

Wizards: C Montrezl Harrell (probable) | C Thomas Bryant (out indefinitely) | PF Anthony Gill (out)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards preview

Moreover, in the Thunder’s 99-95 home loss versus the Nuggets on Sunday, forward Luguentz Dort led his team in scoring, closing out his performance with 14 points in 28 minutes spent on the court. Forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl contributed 12 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 26 minutes played as well. While this was only one game, the Thunder’s number one problem this season is the team’s inability to outscore their opponents. In other words, they need more talent.

In addition to their scoring struggles, they were outrebounded 53 to 41. Denver outscored Oklahoma City 36 to 23 in the opening quarter, too. The Thunder shot 38-for-88 (43.2%) from the field and 9-for-38 (23.7%) from three-point range. Counting this defeat, the team is now 8-13 at home, 5-13 away and 11-7 ATS on the road this season.

Referencing ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 64.4% probability of winning.

On the other side, on Sunday, in the Wizards’ 102-100 away win over the Magic, forward Kyle Kuzma added one more double-double to his career total, accumulating 27 points, 22 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 38 minutes on the court. Guard Bradley Beal ended his performance with 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 37 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Washington outscored them 35 to 29.

On top of Washington outrebounding Orlando 54 to 42, the team shot 36-for-88 (40.9%) from the floor and 11-for-29 (37.9%) from behind the arc. After this loss, they are now 10-7 at home, 10-13 away and 11-6 ATS at home this season. The team has won five of their last 10 games, but unlike the Thunder, at least they’re not on a four-game losing streak.

Projected starting lineup

Thunder: PG Josh Giddey | SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SF Luguentz Dort | PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | C Aaron Wiggins

Wizards: PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Bradley Beal | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Daniel Gafford

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards prediction

Furthermore, the total for tonight’s interconference contest is set at 217. According to the spread consensus, 89% of bettors are predicting the Wizards will cover the spread at Capital One Arena. Regarding the total consensus, 53% of gamblers are expecting the total to go under 217. Thus far, Oklahoma City is 1-1 as a favorite, 12-25 as an underdog and 11-7 ATS away, whereas Washington is 11-7 as a favorite, 9-13 as an underdog and 11-6 ATS at home.

Moving on to intriguing betting trends, the Thunder are 4-1 ATS in their last five performances. They are also 1-6 straight up in their past seven games. Next, Oklahoma City is 1-5 SU in the team’s previous six matches versus Washington. And, the Thunder are 5-12 SU in their last 17 contests when playing on the road against the Wizards. Lastly, the team is 7-0 ATS in their past seven games against Eastern Conference opponents.

As for the Wizards, they are 6-12 SU in their previous 18 performances. Not to mention, the total has gone over in six of their last nine contests. Next, Washington is 2-5 SU in the team’s past seven games played at Capital One Arena. Also, the total has gone over in 14 of their previous 20 contests played in January. Ultimately, think about picking the Wizards to win and cover the spread. If you want to learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards betting pick

Pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 217. Washington is a nine-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

