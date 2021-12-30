NBA Betting Picks: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets preview, prediction and picks

In Thursday night’s intraconference battle, the Philadelphia 76ers (18-16) are playing the Brooklyn Nets (23-9) at Barclays Center. Will Joel Embiid and the 76ers win their first head-to-head contest versus the Nets this season?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets news

Leading into tonight’s Eastern Conference rematch, the 76ers are 15-19 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the Nets are 14-17-1 against the spread. The start time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. For a reminder, the contest will air live through NBA League Pass, NBC Sports Philadelphia and YES Network. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have played one another 205 times during the regular season all-time. Philadelphia is 118-87 versus Brooklyn. In the previous three head-to-head meetings, the Nets are 2-1 against them.

So far this season, Brooklyn is 2-0 versus Philadelphia. On Dec. 16, the last meeting between these teams, the Nets won 114-105 at Barclays Center. Regarding the injury report for tonight’s matchup, both teams will once again be missing players due to COVID-19. The 76ers will not have Danny Green. Fortunately, aside from Shake Milton, who is listed as questionable, Green is the only Sixers player right now in quarantine. Though, the Nets have three players in quarantine and will not be playing tonight: Kessler Edwards, Day’Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. Per one report, Duke Jr. has cleared the health and safety protocols.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 220

Point spread: Nets -5 (-110)

Best moneyline: 76ers +175, Nets -205

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets injury report

76ers: SF Danny Green (out) | C Andre Drummond (questionable) | PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | PG Shake Milton (questionable)

Nets: C LaMarcus Aldridge (probable) | PF Kevin Durant (probable) | PG Kyrie Irving (out indefinitely) | SF Joe Harris (out indefinitely) | SF Kessler Edwards (out) | PF Day’Ron Sharpe (out) | SG David Duke Jr. (out)

Nets announce David Duke Jr. has cleared health and safety protocols. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) December 30, 2021

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets preview

Furthermore, on Tuesday, in the 76ers’ 114-109 win over the Raptors, center Joel Embiid earned another career double-double, accumulating 36 points, 11 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 34 minutes played. Forward Tobias Harris ended his performance with a triple-double as well, finishing with 19 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in 36 minutes spent on the court.

The Sixers scored 59 second-half points versus the Raptors, but they allowed 33 points in the third quarter alone. In the team’s five-point win on the road, Philadelphia shot 34-for-77 (44.2%) from the field and 14-for-30 (46.7%) from three-point range. The 76ers are now 12-8 away, 6-8 at home and 11-9 ATS on the road. The team ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Nets by six games.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Nets have a 60.7% chance of winning.

Meanwhile, in the Nets’ 124-108 road win over the Clippers, guard James Harden added one more double-double to his career total. He closed out his performance with 39 points, 8.0 rebounds and 15 assists in 40 minutes played. Center Nicolas Claxton also had 18 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30 minutes of action. In the opening quarter, Brooklyn outscored Los Angeles 38 to 33.

The Nets had no problem scoring easy baskets. They put up a grand total of 74 points in the free throw lane. Plus, the team shot 50-for-88 (56.8%) from the floor and 13-for-34 (38.2%) from behind the arc. After earning their 13th victory on the road, the Nets are now 13-3 away, 10-6 at home and 4-11-1 ATS at home. They are still the number one ranked team in the conference.

Projected starting lineup

76ers: PG Tyrese Maxey | SG Seth Curry | SF Matisse Thybulle | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

Nets: PG James Harden | SG Patty Mills | SF Bruce Brown Jr. | PF Kevin Durant | C Nicolas Claxton

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets prediction

Moreover, the total for Thursday night’s intraconference contest is set at 220. Concerning the spread consensus, 64% of bettors are putting their faith in the Nets to cover the spread at Barclays Center. Pertaining to the point total consensus, 61% of gamblers are anticipating the total to go over 220. Thus far, Philadelphia is 11-6 as a favorite, 7-10 as an underdog and 11-9 ATS away, while Brooklyn is 19-8 as a favorite, 4-1 as an underdog and 4-11-1 ATS at home.

For critical betting trends, the 76ers are 3-8 ATS in their past 11 performances. Not to mention, they are 1-4 ATS in their previous five contests versus the Nets. Next, the Sixers are 9-4 straight up in their last 13 matches against the Nets. And, Philadelphia is 2-6 ATS in the team’s past eight games versus Eastern Conference opponents. Lastly, the total has gone over in four of their last five contests played at Barclays Center.

On the other side, the Nets are 5-2 ATS in their previous seven performances. Also, the total has gone over in five of their past six games. And, the total has gone over in six of Brooklyn’s last eight contests versus Philadelphia. Next, the Nets are 15-3 straight up in their previous 18 matches against Eastern Conference opponents. So, consider picking the Nets to win and cover the spread. If you need help learning different tips and tricks for sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Brooklyn Nets betting pick

Pick the Nets to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 220. Brooklyn is a five-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.