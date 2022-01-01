NBA Betting Picks: San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

On Saturday, the San Antonio Spurs (14-20 SU, 20-14 ATS) will travel to Detroit to face the Pistons(5-28 SU, 15-17-1 ATS) at Little Caesars Arena. Will the Spurs bounce back from a New Year’s Eve loss to the Grizzlies? Or will the Pistons be able to skate by despite missing most of their rotation players?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Betting Odds and Lines

BetUS Bonus Offer Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker 125% up to $3,125 Welcome Bonus for Sports + Casino Claim Bonus FreeBets Reviews

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 224

Point spread: Spurs -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Pistons +220 / Spurs -260

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Injury Report

All injury reports are at the time of writing. Keep an eye on any late changes as the injury reports are fluid until tip.

Spurs Injuries: Zach Collins (Out — Ankle), Dejounte Murray (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Devontae Cacok (Out — COVID-19 Protocols)

Pistons Injuries: Jerami Grant (Out — Thumb), Killian Hayes (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Isaiah Stewart (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Saben Lee (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Josh Jackson (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Cory Joseph (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Frank Jackson (Out — Ankle), Kelly Olynyk (Out — Knee), Cade Cunningham (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Chris Smith (Out — Knee), Trey Lyles (Out — COVID-19 Protocols), Rodney McGruder (Out — COVID-19 Protocols)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Preview

Pistons Hit Hard by Covid Outbreak

Few teams have been hit as hard by a covid-19 outbreak than the Detroit Pistons, with 8 rotation players in health and safety protocols.

In their most recent game against the Knicks on Wednesday, they had a starting lineup of Saddiq Bey, Luka Garza, Frank Jackson, Hamidou Diallo and Derrick Walton Jr. As a team, they shot 30-81 (37%) from the field and 12-35 (34.3%) from beyond the arc on their way to a 94-85 loss.

They own the worst record in the NBA at 5-28 and are 1-9 over their last ten games. Their sole win over their last ten came against the Heat, at home, on December 19th. They haven’t been nearly as bad ATS, though, going 4-5-1 against the number over that same stretch.

Spurs Have Been Quietly Above Average

The San Antonio Spurs have been an above average NBA team this season. They rank 10th in Adjusted Offensive Rating, 19th in Adjusted Defensive Rating and 11th in Adjusted Net Rating, per Dunks and Threes.

Their 14-20 record, though, leaves plenty to be desired. It doesn’t tell a proper story about this team, however.

On November 24th, the Spurs were 4-13 and had just lost their sixth game in a row. Since then, the Spurs are a much more respectable 10-7.

Over the last 15 games, the Spurs are 4th in Offensive Rating, 14th in Defensive Rating and 7th in Net Rating. This is a team playing very solid basketball of late with a deceivingly poor record.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Prediction

I have been backing the Spurs in certain spots all season long. This is a team more than capable of scoring the ball.

While they did fall to the Memphis Grizzlies last night (and fail to cover), the Spurs find themselves in a solid bounce back spot tonight against a terrible Pistons team.

These two teams previously met in San Antonio on December 26th, a game the Spurs won 144-109. The Spurs were able to do that without their main ball handler in Dejounte Murray, and I would expect more of the same here tonight.

Pick: Spurs -6.5

All betting lines were retrieved from BetUS. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.