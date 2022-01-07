NBA Betting Picks: San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers preview, prediction and picks

In Friday night’s interconference contest, the San Antonio Spurs (29-8) are facing off versus the Philadelphia 76ers (13-25) at Wells Fargo Center. Will Seth Curry and the 76ers extend their winning streak to six games?

Register an account with BetOnline and claim a free bet worth up to $1,000.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers news

Comparing these teams’ betting statistics, the Spurs are 21-16 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, whereas the 76ers are 18-19 against the spread. The tip-off time for this game is 7 p.m. ET. This contest can be watched live via Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Referencing Land of Basketball’s database, based on 99 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, San Antonio is 58-41 versus Philadelphia. Additionally, in the previous five meetings, the Sixers are 5-0 against them.

On May 2, 2021, the last time these teams played during the regular season, Philadelphia won 113-111 in overtime at AT&T Center. On another topic, the Spurs have signed free agent guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract. In three games played this season, the guard averaged 3.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and nearly 1.0 assist per game. Over the course of 351 career games, Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. As shown below, he also played for the Heat, Suns, Nets and 76ers.

The Spurs are signing free agent guard Tyler Johnson to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Johnson had a 10-day with the Sixers this season, too. He's a seven-year NBA veteran, including stops with Miami, Phoenix and Brooklyn. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 6, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 217

Point spread: 76ers -7 (-110)

Best moneyline: Spurs +245, 76ers -290

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers injury report

Spurs: PF Doug McDermott (out indefinitely) | PG Derrick White (out indefinitely) | PF Zach Collins (out indefinitely) | SF Keita Bates-Diop (questionable) | SG Lonnie Walker IV (questionable) | PF Devontae Cacok (questionable) | SF Devin Vassell (out indefinitely)

76ers: PG Ben Simmons (out indefinitely) | SG Shake Milton (out) | SF Matisse Thybulle (probable) | C Paul Reed (out) | PG Tyrese Maxey (out indefinitely) | SG Myles Powell (questionable) | SG Isaiah Joe (questionable) | SG Jaden Springer (out)

The #Sixers’ Danny Green (left calf tightness) & Isaiah Joe (back pain) are questionable for tonight’s game vs. #Spurs, while Tyrese Maxey, Paul Reed & Jaden Springer remain in COVID-19 protocols. Shake Milton (back) & Ben Simmons are still out. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) January 7, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Moreover, in the Spurs’ 99-97 road win over the Celtics on Wednesday, guard Dejounte Murray added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 22 points, 9.0 rebounds and 12 assists in 33 minutes played. Devin Vassell and Derrick White each closed out their performances with 17 points, too. During this game, some bettors were surprised by the low scoring.

San Antonio outrebounded Boston 48 to 41, but both teams could not generate more than 30 points in a quarter. Though, every other matchup is different. Plus, the Spurs shot 42-for-88 (47.7%) from the field and 10-for-26 (38.5%) from three-point range. Following their eighth road win of the season, the team is now 8-12 away, 7-10 at home and 11-9 ATS on the road.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the 76ers have a 64.8% chance of winning.

Equally important, on Wednesday, in the 76ers’ 116-106 road victory versus the Magic, forward Tobias Harris led his team in scoring, accumulating 22 points in 44 minutes of action. Guards Seth Curry and Furkan Korkmaz each finished their night with 20 points. Curry had another double-double as well. He picked up 7.0 rebounds and 12 assists in 42 minutes played.

In the fourth quarter, Philadelphia outscored Orlando 28 to 17. On top of scoring 50 points in the free throw lane, they shot 43-for-85 (50.6%) from the floor and 12-for-28 (42.9%) from behind the arc. The Sixers are on a five-game winning streak, as stated above. Philadelphia is 7-8 at home, 14-8 away and 5-10 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Spurs: PG Dejounte Murray | SG Tre Jones | SF Joe Wieskamp | PF Keita Bates-Diop | C Jakob Poeltl

76ers: PG Seth Curry | SG Furkan Korkmaz | SF Georges Niang | PF Tobias Harris | C Joel Embiid

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

To add to the available data above, the total for tonight’s intraconference matchup is set at 217. Regarding the spread consensus, 82% of bettors are predicting the Spurs will cover the spread at Wells Fargo Center. Based on the point total consensus, 60% of gamblers are placing bets on the total going over 217. At this point of the regular season, San Antonio is 6-5 as a favorite, 9-17 as an underdog and 11-9 ATS away, whereas Philadelphia is 13-6 as a favorite, 8-10 as an underdog and 5-10 ATS at home.

For important betting trends, the Spurs are 13-7 ATS in their past 20 performances. Not to mention, the team is 1-4 straight up in their last five games played. Next, San Antonio is 4-2 ATS in the team’s previous six contests versus Philadelphia, and the Spurs are 0-5 SU in their past five meetings against the 76ers. Last but not least, the total has gone over in 12 of the Spurs’ last 16 matches versus Atlantic Division opponents.

On the flip side, the Sixers are 4-1 ATS in their previous five performances. And, the total has gone over in four of their past five contests. In addition to the 76ers winning their last five consecutive home games versus the Spurs, they are 6-1 SU in their previous seven games played. Taking these facts under some consideration, contemplate picking the 76ers to win and cover the spread at home. If you wager on a daily basis but have struggled lately to make bank, check out our handicap betting guide.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers betting pick

Pick the 76ers to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 217. Philadelphia is a seven-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.