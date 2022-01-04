NBA Betting Picks: San Antonio Spurs vs Toronto Raptors preview, prediction and picks

In tonight’s interconference matchup, the San Antonio Spurs (14-21) are playing the Toronto Raptors (16-17) at Scotiabank Arena. Without Dejounte Murray, can Bryn Forbes and the Spurs put an end to their three-game losing streak?

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors news

Heading into Tuesday night’s game, the Spurs are 20-15 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Raptors are 17-16 against the spread. The start time for this contest is 7 p.m. ET. The television channels include Bally Sports Southwest, NBA League Pass and TSN. According to Land of Basketball’s database, based on 50 head-to-head regular season games played all-time, San Antonio is 35-15 versus Toronto. In the past three meetings, the Raptors are 2-1 against them. On Apr. 14, 2021, the last time these teams met, Toronto won 117-112 at Scotiabank Arena.

On another subject, Heat guard Kyle Lowry is expected to face off against his former team, the Raptors, on Feb. 1. Per sources, this interesting matchup was moved up due to the rescheduled games. Lowry played for the Raptors from the 2012-13 season to the 2020-21 season. The sixteen-year veteran is currently averaging 13.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.0 steal per game with the Heat. Fortunately, Raptors fans will be allowed at Scotiabank Arena, beginning on Jan. 20 — unless another COVID-19 outbreak occurs. This is the earliest scheduled date available.

So, Lowry's return is actually being moved up a couple days to accommodate rescheduled games. Heat @ Raps Feb 1. No fans at Scotiabank Arena until Jan 20, at earliest, with province reassessing from there. Not optimistic the situation will be drastically different 2 weeks later — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 3, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 226

Point spread: Raptors -6 (-115)

Best moneyline: Spurs +208, Raptors -248

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors injury report

Spurs: PF Doug McDermott (PF) | PG Dejounte Murray (out) | PF Zach Collins (out indefinitely) | SF Keita Bates-Diop (questionable) | SG Lonnie Walker IV (out) | PF Devontae Cacok (out)

Raptors: PG Goran Dragic (out indefinitely) | SF Isaac Bonga (questionable) | SG David Johnson (out)

McDermott, Walker & Cacok are out for Tuesday at Toronto and remain in the NBA's health & safety protocols, per Spurs injury report. The Spurs list Murray as out due to return to competition conditioning. Murray indicated on social media he could return at Boston Wednesday — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) January 3, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors preview

Moreover, in the Spurs’ 117-116 upset road loss versus the Pistons on Saturday, Bryn Forbes scored a team-high 27 points in 35 minutes played. Forward Devin Vassell closed out his performance with 19 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 41 minutes of action as well. The Pistons showed up to play in this one. They outscored San Antonio 33 to 22 in the third quarter.

On top of losing the rebound battle 63 to 48, the Spurs failed to take advantage of the Pistons’ 20 turnovers. Another contributing factor to their loss was the team’s mediocre free throw shooting. They shot 20-for-28 (71.4%) from the line. As a result from this loss, San Antonio is on a three-game losing streak. The Spurs are 7-11 away, 7-10 at home and 10-8 ATS on the road this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Raptors have a 59.1% probability of winning.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in the Raptors’ 120-105 home win over the Knicks, guard Fred VanVleet led his team in scoring with a total of 35 points in 31 minutes spent on the court. Forward Pascal Siakim ended his showing with another career double-double, amassing 20 points, 14 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes played. In the third quarter, Toronto outscored New York 40 to 29.

While the Raptors did out-rebound them 44 to 30, the team’s 52 points in the paint helped carry them to victory. They shot 41-for-86 (47.7%) from the field and 13-for-34 (38.2%) from behind the arc. Counting this win, Toronto is now 9-10 at home, 7-7 away and 9-10 ATS at home this season. The Raptors have won their last two consecutive games.

Projected starting lineup

Spurs: PG Tre Jones | SG Derrick White | SF Devin Vassell | PF Keldon Johnson | C Jakob Poeltl

Raptors: PG Fred VanVleet | SG Gary Trent Jr. | SF Scottie Barnes | PF Pascal Siakim | C OG Anunoby

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors prediction

Additionally, the total for tonight’s interconference encounter is set at 226. Regarding the spread consensus, 62% of gamblers are leaning towards picking the Spurs to cover the spread at Scotiabank Arena. Concerning the point total consensus, 65% of bettors are guessing the total will go over 226. As of yet, San Antonio is 6-5 as a favorite, 8-16 as an underdog and 10-8 ATS away, whereas Toronto is 9-5 as a favorite, 7-12 as an underdog and 9-10 ATS at home.

Moving on to betting trends, the Spurs are 12-6 ATS in their previous 18 performances. Not to mention, the total has gone over in nine of their last 13 contests. Next, San Antonio is 8-2 ATS in the team’s past 10 matches versus Toronto, and the Spurs are 14-6 straight up in their previous 20 head-to-head contests against the Raptors. Finally, the total has gone over in six of their past nine games this season.

On the other side, the Raptors are 7-1 ATS in their last eight performances. And, the total has gone over in their previous seven games. Next, the total has gone over in four of their past six contests versus the Spurs. Also, the total has gone over in their last five games played at Scotiabank Arena. Considering all of these betting statistics, think about picking the Raptors to win, but the Spurs will keep it close. If you want to learn more about sports betting, read our handicap betting guide.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors betting pick

Pick the Raptors to win, the Spurs will cover the spread and the total will go over 226. Toronto is a six-point favorite at home with BetOnline.

