NBA Betting Picks: Utah Jazz vs Detroit Pistons preview, prediction and picks

In Monday night’s interconference contest, the Utah Jazz (28-12) are playing the Detroit Pistons (8-30) at Little Caesars Arena. Will the Pistons earn their first head-to-head win versus the Jazz since Jan. 25, 2016?

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons news

Furthermore, regarding these teams’ betting statistics, the Jazz are 19-21 against the spread in the 2021-22 NBA regular season, while the Pistons are 18-20 against the spread. The tip-off time for this matchup is 7 p.m. ET. To watch this game live, the available television channels include AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, Bally Sports Detroit, NBA League Pass and Root Sports Northwest. Referring to Land of Basketball’s database, these two competing teams have faced off 102 times during the regular season all-time. Overall, Utah is 67-35 versus Detroit.

In the previous 10 meetings, the Jazz are a flawless 10-0 against them. On Feb. 2, 2021, the last time these teams met during the regular season, Utah won 117-105 at Vivint Arena. On another subject, per multiple sources, the Pistons are set to acquire forward Bol Bol from the Nuggets. In exchange, Denver will receive Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via the Nets. Over the course of two seasons, Bol Bol has averaged 2.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game. He was selected 44th overall by the Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft. Though, he was immediately traded to the Nuggets on draft night.

Confirmed that the #Pistons are getting Bol Bol from the #Nuggets for Rodney McGruder and a 2022 second-round pick via Brooklyn. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) January 9, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons betting lines and odds

Sportsbook: BetOnline

Over/Under: 223

Point spread: Jazz -12 (-110)

Best moneyline: Jazz -750, Pistons +550

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons injury report

Jazz: PF Rudy Gay (out indefinitely) | C Rudy Gobert (out) | SF Joe Ingles (out) | SF Elijah Hughes (out indefinitely) | PF Malik Fitts (out)

Pistons: C Kelly Olynyk (out six to eight weeks) | PF Jerami Grant (out indefinitely) | PG Frank Jackson (out indefinitely) | SF Isaiah Livers (out indefinitely)

Rudy Gay and Elijah Hughes both enter COVID protocols. OUT – Joe Ingles (Health & Safety protocols) OUT – Rudy Gobert (Health & Safety Protocols) OUT – Elijah Hughes (Health & Safety Protocols) OUT – Rudy Gay (Health & Safety Protocols) OUT – Malik Fitts (right wrist injury) — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) January 9, 2022

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons preview

Anyways, on Saturday, in the Jazz’s 125-113 away loss versus the Pacers, guard Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 36 points in 37 minutes on the court. Forward Bojan Bogdanovic ended his performance with 21 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 37 minutes played as well. In the fourth quarter, Indiana outscored them 35 to 27. The Jazz are in a slump defensively; they have allowed at least 120 points in back-to-back games.

Not to mention, the team finished with a total of 14 turnovers. Plus, they shot 40-for-84 (47.6%) from the floor and 15-for-35 (42.9%) from behind the arc. If Indiana can give them more than they can handle, Detroit could do the same. Having said all of this, the Jazz have won seven of their past 10 games. The team is now 14-5 away, 14-7 at home and 11-8 ATS on the road this season.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz have a 74.8% probability of winning.

On the other side, in the Pistons’ 97-92 home win over the Magic on Saturday, forward Hamidou Diallo led his team in scoring with 17 points in 29 minutes spent on the court. Saddiq Bey and Trey Lyles each closed out their performances with 16 points, too. Lyles also added one more double-double to his career total, amassing 13 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28 minutes played. In the fourth quarter, Detroit outscored them 24 to 19.

After evaluating the box-score game statistics, in this low-scoring contest, the Pistons put up 52 points in the paint. In addition to outrebounding Orlando 49 to 44, Detroit shot 38-for-87 (43.7%) from the field and 10-for-33 (30.3%) from three-point range. For a reminder, the Pistons have won just four of their previous 10 contests. They are now 3-17 away, 5-13 at home and 9-9 ATS at home this season.

Projected starting lineup

Jazz: PG Mike Conley Jr. | SG Donovan Mitchell | SF Royce O’Neale | PF Bojan Bogdanovic | C Hassan Whiteside

Pistons: PG Killian Hayes | SG Cade Cunningham | SF Hamidou Diallo | PF Saddiq Bey | C Isaiah Stewart

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons prediction

Moving on to other data, the total for Monday night’s intraconference matchup is set at 223. Concerning the spread consensus, 61% of gamblers are placing their bets on the Jazz to cover the spread at Little Caesars Arena. According to the total consensus, 67% of bettors are figuring the total will go over 223. Thus far, Utah is 27-11 as a favorite, 1-1 as an underdog and 11-8 ATS away, while Detroit is 2-1 as a favorite, 6-29 as an underdog and 9-9 ATS at home.

Besides studying the handle, for valuable betting trends, the Jazz are 3-10 ATS in their past 13 performances. Needless to say, they are 15-5 straight up in their last 20 contests. Next, Utah 7-2-1 ATS in the team’s previous 10 matches versus Detroit, and the Jazz are 10-0 SU against them in their past 10 games. More importantly, Utah is 5-0 SU in the team’s last five head-to-head contests versus Detroit at Little Caesars Arena. Finally, they are 3-7 ATS in their previous 10 contests.

As for the Pistons, they are 4-16 SU in their last 20 performances. Also, the total has gone under in four of their past six games. Next, the total has gone under 10 of Detroit’s previous 13 matches versus Utah. And, the Pistons are 1-5 ATS in their last six matches against Western Conference opponents. Taking all of this information under consideration, contemplate picking the Jazz to win, but the Pistons will cover the spread. If this is your first time placing a bet, read our handicap betting guide.

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons betting pick

Pick the Jazz to win, the Pistons will cover the spread and the total will go over 223. Utah is a 11-point favorite on the road with BetOnline.

