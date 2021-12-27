NBA Betting Picks: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

On Monday, the Utah Jazz (23-9 SU, 16-16 ATS) will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs (14-18 SU, 19-13 ATS) at the AT&T Center. Both teams have won three games in a row and the Spurs won the previous match-up between these two on December 17th. Will the Jazz exact their revenge and extend their winning streak? Or do the Spurs have Utah’s number?

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds and Lines

Sportsbook: BetUS

Over/Under: 229.5

Point spread: Jazz -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Spurs +220 / Jazz -260

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

For the Jazz, Donovan Mitchell (Back), Udoka Azubuike (Right Ankle) and Malik Fitts (Right Shoulder) have all been ruled out.

For the Spurs, Dejounte Murray (Health and Safety) and Zach Collins (Left Ankle) have been ruled out.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview

Spurs Playing Good Basketball

The Spurs have won 4 of their last 5 games. They’ve recorded road wins against the Jazz, Clippers and Lakers and beat the Pistons on Sunday Night by 35 in San Antonio. Their only loss over the last five came on the road in Sacramento.

While the Spurs came out of the gate in rather dreadful fashion, this has been a fairly solid team of late. On the season, they are 6th in Offensive rating, 16th in Defensive Rating and 10th in Net Rating.

Over their past five games, they are 1st in Offensive Rating, 9th in Defensive Rating and 2nd in Net Rating. This is a team playing really good basketball at the moment, as they’ve outscored opponents by a cumulative 87 points over their past three while averaging 133 points per game.

It’s worth nothing that they put up 144 points on the Pistons on Sunday without Dejounte Murray.

Jazz Still a Buzzsaw

The Utah Jazz are really good. On the season they are 2nd in Adjusted Net Rating, 1st in Adjusted Offensive Rating, and 7th in Adjusted Defensive Rating.

They’ve won their past three games, with wins against middling teams like the Hornets, Timberwolves and Mavericks. Prior to winning three straight, they had lost two in a row to the Spurs and Wizards.

Over their last ten games, they are just 4-6 ATS while going 8-2 SU. Really the only thing that the Jazz do not do well is force turnovers ranking 28th in turnover percentage.

Outside of that they are 1st in points per possession, 1st in eFG%, 4th in Offensive Rebound %, 5th in points per possession allowed on defense, 6th in opponent eFG% and 4th in opponent free throw rate.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

This is a battle between two teams on three game winning streaks. The Spurs are playing their best basketball of the season and the Jazz are always playing good basketball.

Both teams will also be without their main ball handlers. The Jazz won’t have Donavan Mitchell while the Spurs won’t have Dejounte Murray.

These two met exactly ten days ago in Utah, and the Spurs won the game outright as double-digit underdogs.

It’s hard for me to take a firm side in this game. Both teams are playing well and blowing teams out. Instead, I am looking towards the total in this one.

What the Spurs really love to do on offense is take mid-range shots, they are second in the NBA in FG% from mid-range this season and 2nd in attempts from the mid-range. Utah, on the other hand, allows the second most field goal attempts per game from mid-range.

The final score between these two teams on December 17th was 128-126. I expect another high-scoring affair between these two tonight even without their ball-dominant guards.

