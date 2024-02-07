39-year-old LeBron James has been very outstpoken about his hopes of sharing an NBA court with his eldest son before his impending retirement. As Bronny is a freshman now at USC, many believe this can become a reality, but not everyone thinks that the pressure of making it soon as a professional is a healthy process for the 19-year-old.

One of the former players who is against this idea is Austin Rivers, who has experience on the matter considering he played under his own father, legendary head coach Doc Rivers, during almost four years in the league.

This Monday, the 11-year athlete went on NBA Today and compared his own situation to what LeBron’s son might experience if he plays next to his father someday. “I don’t want to see Bronny play with his dad. I really don’t,” Austin started out. “I went through something similar. … What happens is a lot of people begin to discredit what you’ve done.”

"I don't want to see Bronny play with [LeBron]… Him getting drafted & playing with his dad, I don't want that negativity to come his way. He doesn't deserve it… [He needs to] play somewhere where he can niche out his own identity." – Austin Riverspic.twitter.com/GwBK2C4GOl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 5, 2024

“… I don’t want that negativity to come his way because he doesn’t deserve it,” Rivers added. “He’s not a top-10 pick, he’s not a lottery pick, he’s none of those things. I was all of those things. And when I went to the Clippers people were still like, ‘You’re only in the league because of your dad’ after me being the No. 1 player in the United States two years prior.

The former player assured that he loves Bronny and only wishes him the best. “It just would be a lot, man. I hope he can play somewhere he can etch out his own identity. … I’m a fan of Bronny. I really am. I just hope he can go somewhere else,” he concluded.

We must admit that Austin has a point, considering he was a former five-star recruit who starred at Duke and averaged 15.5 points per contest as a freshman. He earned numerous honors during his collegiate career and was eventually drafted as the No.10 overall pick by the Pelicans.

The young adult has recently entered college as a four-star recruit, although his freshman campaign has been affected by a heart issue he suffered last summer, and has still put up averages of 5.9 points and 2.6 assists. Even though he’s not projected to be a top-10 pick, many haters believe he’s only in this position due to his father’s legacy.

Stephen Jackson told Rivers to shut up, as he can’t compare himself to Bronny because he’s not LeBron’s son

A former NBA champion felt disgusted by Austin’s comments over Bronny’s future, and went on to voice his opinion on social media. In the comment section of a post made by Sideline Sources, Stephen Jackson stated: “Difference is you trash, Bronny not. You can’t compare to him scrub.”

The former Warriors star then went on to publish a second comment, adding: “And your daddy not LeBron. Shut up.” According to the former athlete, Rivers cannot compare himself to this situation, as he’s not the son of one of the best players in NBA history.

However, many believe in the young guard’s potential, as former NBA star Gilbert Arenas gave his honest opinion on what the USC star could achieve if he plays his cards right.

“Bronny … he’s a Jrue Holiday, just more athletic,” he shared on Friday’s episode of the Gil’s Arena podcast. “If he turns on his tiger, for sure. He just plays the right way. We don’t know what he really is. He has the Bugatti engine, but he wants to drive the speed limit. He don’t want a ticket. ‘I don’t want a ticket.’ That’s how he uses his body.”