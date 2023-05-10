For the latest 2023 NBA championship odds, the Boston Celtics (+375) are no longer the betting favorite to win the title after Tuesday night’s 115-103 loss against the Philadelphia 76ers (+350) in Game 5.

Now, the Denver Nuggets (+285) are the No. 1 favorite to win the championship, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers (+290) and Sixers. Boston lost Game 5 at home as an eight-point favorite. BetOnline championship odds are featured below.

2023 NBA Championship Odds: Nuggets Are Now Top Betting Favorite

NBA Team Odds Play Denver Nuggets +285 Los Angeles Lakers +290 Philadelphia 76ers +350 Boston Celtics +375 Phoenix Suns +1200 Golden State Warriors +1600 Miami Heat +1600 New York Knicks +10000

Denver Nuggets (+285)

As long as MVP runner-up Nikola Jokic stays healthy, the Nuggets have a great chance of advancing to the Western Conference Finals. They hold the best NBA championship odds.

Through 10 starts this postseason, the five-time All-Star is averaging 30.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 9.5 assists, and 37.8 minutes per game.

Denver currently has a 3-2 series lead on the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

While the Nuggets (+115) also have the best odds to win the conference, the Lakers (+140) are right there with them. In the 2020 NBA Bubble, Los Angeles defeated Denver in five games of the WCFs.

Los Angeles Lakers (+290)

Next, the Lakers now have second-shortest odds to win the 2023 NBA championship. Los Angeles has not advanced to the NBA Finals or WCFs since winning the title in 2020.

The Lakers hold a 3-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in their second-round matchup. They’re in position to advance on Wednesday night if they win Game 5 at Chase Center.

Bettors are liking their NBA championship odds. Furthermore, LeBron James was named Finals MVP in 2020 after averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 boards, 8.5 assists, and 1.2 steals against the Miami Heat.

Per multiple sportsbooks, the 19-time All-Star has third-best odds of winning his fifth Finals MVP this season, trailing Jokic (+325) and Joel Embiid (+450). Of course, the Lakers and Celtics are tied in NBA championships with 17.

Philadelphia 76ers (+350)

Additionally, a number of fans are predicting the 76ers will reach the NBA Finals. For one logical reason: The last time a Sixer won the MVP award, the team advanced to the Finals.

Philadelphia is aiming to make its first Finals appearance since 2002, when Hall of Fame guard Allen Iverson won the award. At the moment, the Sixers (-105) are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Joel Embiid is averaging 24.6 points, 10 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.9 blocks, and 36.8 minutes per game through seven starts this postseason. The 76ers’ 115-103 second-round win over the Celtics in Game 5 boosted their title odds.

It was their first Game 5 road win in franchise history in a series tied 2-2. Despite possessing decent NBA championship odds, they’re flying under the radar. Does Boston have anything left in the tank? Find out Thursday night in Game 6.

