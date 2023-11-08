NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the blame for All-Star Game’s poor viewership

For reasons still unclear, the NBA’s marquee events haven’t been as entertaining the last couple of years, and most fans are disappointed in the way the league has handled it. Some believe that they’ve changed the format and invented too many new rules that have poorly transformed the All-Star weekend.

This is why the NBA recently announced that the conventional East vs. West format will return this season in Indianapolis. Adam Silver has realized that tradition is important and he takes full responsibility for the All-Star Game’s decline.

In a recent interview, Silver addressed the event’s drastic decrease in fan interest and justified his adjustments in recent years as a way to revive the player’s competitive nature. “So that’s why I say, I’ll take responsibility for that,” the Commissioner said.

“Nobody was happy about the experience last year.” Adam Silver explains how the league plans to refocus the 2024 All-Star Game. https://t.co/rtiQaQmoeN pic.twitter.com/vnL1iKcZ11 — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) November 8, 2023

“We’re sending mixed signals,” he admitted. “And if we want guys to treat this like a real game, and again, this is not about Finals intensity, it’s just a fun game. But if we want players to treat it that way, we have to treat it that way. And so, it means that the introduction is going to have to be a little bit shorter and halftime’s going to have to be a little bit more typical, starting in Indianapolis.”

This 2023/24 season, the All-Star Game will be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana, home of the Pacers. Tip off will be on February 16 and it will return to the traditional format, with the famous clash between Conferences.

“It doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re playing lockdown defense,” Silver explained. “Maybe it does during the end of the fourth quarter. It means guys come out and say, ‘It’s a game. Let’s go try to win it.’ And again, I think we have to make that message clear to the players.”

The last six campaigns, the league used an All-Star Draft and even added an untimed fourth quarter that only came to an end when a team hit the final target score, known as Elam Ending. Both of these formats have been eliminated.

Golden State excited to host All-Star Game in 2025 for the first time in 25 years

The All-Star Game is headed to San Francisco once again, as the Warriors have announced this Monday they are set to host the prestigious weekend in 2025. This will mark the first time that the Chase Center, which inaugurated in 2019 with the team’s move from Oakland, has ever hosted this event.

The last time that Golden State organized the NBA All-Star weekend was back in 2000, almost 25 years. Franchise owner Joe Lacob promises to bring together fans from all over the world to celebrate this special occasion.

“It has been 25 years since the NBA All-Star Game was played in the San Francisco Bay Area, and we are delighted to bring the NBA’s marquee event to Chase Center in 2025,” he said in a statement. “In addition to the significant economic impact and tourism business that NBA All-Star will drive, we look forward to hosting various events in San Francisco and Oakland to bring together basketball fans from all over the world.”

Steph Curry heard the news this Monday and said he’d like to participate in the three-point competition in 2025. “I won’t be out there dunking, but I know somebody will be putting on a show,” the superstar said. “You might see me behind some 3-point racks. That’d be fun, too.”