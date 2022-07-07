NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds 2023, Robert Williams Tops the List

According to the BetOnline sportsbook, Robert Williams III has the best odds (+600) of winning NBA Defensive Player of the Year for the 2022-23 season. Rudy Gobert has the second-best odds (+650), followed by Bam Adebayo (+800) and Marcus Smart (+900). The top contenders’ odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 are featured below.

NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

Furthermore, in the 2021-22 season, Celtics guard Marcus Smart averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game in a total of 71 games played. Smart went on to become the first guard since Gary Payton to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2022. Payton won the award in the 1995-96 season.

Based on the final voting results, Smart received 257 points and 37 first-place votes. In second place, Suns forward Mikal Bridges finished with 202 points and 22 first-place votes.

And Jazz center Rudy Gobert — now with the Timberwolves — placed third, rounding out the top 3 with 136 points and 12 first-place votes. For the 2022-23 season, the top competitors’ odds for NBA Defensive Player of the Year are below.

NBA Player Odds Play Robert Williams III +600 Rudy Gobert +650 Bam Adebayo +800 Marcus Smart +900 Draymond Green +1000 Mikal Bridges +1100 Giannis Antetokounmpo +1100 Joel Embiid +1400 Jaren Jackson Jr. +1400 Evan Mobley +1600 Anthony Davis +1800

Robert Williams III (+600) odds at BetOnline

First off, Celtics center Robert Williams III averaged 10 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game in 61 games played. The fourth-year player has improved every season he’s played in the NBA. Williams also averaged a career-high 29.6 minutes played per game last season.

In the Eastern Conference Finals, the center averaged 9.2 points, 6 rebounds and almost 1 assist per game against the Heat. Not to mention, he finished with 12 blocks versus Miami.

By the end of the 2022 NBA Finals, Williams accumulated 17 blocks against the Warriors in six games. This should explain why BetOnline oddsmakers are convinced that Williams should be the favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Rudy Gobert (+650) odds at BetOnline

Next, Rudy Gobert has the second-best odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year in 2023. He averaged 15.6 points, 14.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.1 blocks per game last season.

Gobert ranked second in the NBA for total blocks (137), fifth in block percentage (5.7%) and third in blocks per game (2.1). Gobert also led the league in rebounds in the 2021-22 season.

Also, he was selected NBA All-Defensive First Team for the sixth consecutive season and earned his third All-Star selection. Gobert won Defensive Player of the Year in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

On July 6, the Jazz center was traded to the Timberwolves for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt. Gobert might not have the same impact in Minnesota. This is mainly because of Karl-Anthony Towns.

Bam Adebayo (+800) odds at BetOnline | NBA Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Lastly, Heat center Bam Adebayo has +800 odds of winning Defensive Player of the Year next season. In the 2021-22 season, Adebayo averaged 19.1 points, 10.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and nearly 1.0 block per game in 56 games played. And he was selected NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the third time of his professional playing career.

In Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Adebayo finished with a double-double against the Celtics. In the Heat’s 109-103 win, he ended his performance with 31 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 steals.

Adebayo missed over a month of basketball after undergoing right thumb surgery in December. Though, if he can stay healthy, Adebayo is a solid pick to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

