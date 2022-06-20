NBA Draft 2022: Date, Time, Location and How to Watch

The 2022 NBA Draft is the 76th edition of the annual draft; continue reading to find the date, time, location and how to watch the NBA Draft 2022. Of course, this is the first draft taking place in June since 2019. The 2020 and 2021 drafts were postponed from their original scheduled dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For streaming, YouTube TV, fuboTV and DirecTV Stream offer free trials. All three streaming services offer free trials and carry ABC. Top prospects in this year’s 2022 NBA Draft include Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero. According to BetOnline odds, Smith Jr. is the projected No. 1 overall pick. Find out how to watch the NBA draft below.

NBA betting picks, sports betting content and rumors are on the main page.

2022 NBA Draft Date, Time, and Location

📅 Date: Thursday, June 23, 2022

Thursday, June 23, 2022 🕛 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: ABC and ESPN

ABC and ESPN 🏟 Venue: Barclays Center; Brooklyn, New York

How to watch the NBA Draft 2022 for free?

Shown above, the 2022 NBA Draft is airing live on ABC and ESPN. Needless to say, cable subscriptions are expensive nowadays. If you have a secure Internet connection, streaming certainly saves money while providing a similar service to watch your favorite NBA content.

Not to mention, three streaming services offer a generous free trial: DirecTV Stream, YouTube TV and fuboTV. YouTube TV — arguably the best option — continues to offer a 14-day free trial. Nonetheless, the standard free trial length during non-promotional periods is seven days.

Moreover, the only problem with fuboTV is the fact that channel availability depends on your zip code. This point is oftentimes overlooked by viewers. Go to fuboTV’s main website to make sure the streaming service will provide users with ESPN and ABC for your area. The starter plan is $65 per month. Keep reading to find out how to watch the 2022 NBA Draft.

BetOnline, Bovada, BetUS and MyBookie are among the best online sportsbooks and betting sites for NBA betting. Read our list of the best online sportsbooks.

RELATED: NBA Draft 2022: Top 10 Best Guard Prospects

What are the best streaming options for the 2022 NBA Draft?

Unfortunately, you have to provide your personal information to at least one these streaming services in order to earn a free trial. This includes a credit card, first name, last name, email address and a phone number. Not everyone wants to give out their payment info for a free trial.

However, Hulu with Live TV accepts PayPal or Venmo. This streaming service carries ESPN and ABC. But it costs $65 per month. YouTube TV’s base plan is also $65 per month. So, how to watch the NBA Draft 2022? Stick with streaming.

Furthermore, Sling TV and the streaming services listed below are compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast and Android. The Roku Ultra offers the best Internet connection among Roku devices. Though, Sling TV does not carry ABC.

If you want ESPN2 and ESPN3, Sling TV’s Orange is usually $35 per month. Although, for first-time subscribers, customers will receive half off their first month’s purchase. This is for one-device streaming. The same half-off deal for the first month is provided for the Orange & Blue package, which is $50 per month. Orange & Blue is fantastic for three-device streaming.

Service Free Trial Channels Plan YouTube TV 14-day ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2 Base fuboTV 7-day ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 Pro DirecTV Stream 5-day ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 Starter

Check out our list of the top 10 offshore betting sites in 2022. BetOnline and Bovada are offering $1,000 sign-up bonuses today.