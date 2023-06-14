NBA Draft 2023 Date, Time, Location & How To Watch

The 2023 NBA Draft is next Thursday, June 22 at 8 p.m. ET; continue scrolling to view the location and how to watch next week. This year’s draft is the 77th edition of the historical event.

This draft will consist of 58 picks instead of 60 due to the loss of a second-round pick for both the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers for violating the NBA’s tampering rules during free agency.

2023 NBA Draft Date, Time, Location, & How to Watch

📅 When is the 2023 NBA Draft: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 🕛 What time is the 2023 NBA Draft: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: ABC (Round 1), ESPN (Rounds 1 and 2)

ABC (Round 1), ESPN (Rounds 1 and 2) 🏟 Where is the 2023 NBA Draft: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 💻 Free NBA 2023 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Sling TV is a cheap option for most NBA fans. Sling Orange is $40 per month. For your first month, you’ll pay only $25. This streaming service is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One. NBA channels include TNT, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3.

Next, DirecTV Stream is another option. The Entertainment Package costs $69.99 per month, but an ARS fee of $15 per month is tacked on as well. In addition to receiving a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Channels ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included. To watch and stream the 2023 NBA Draft, both streaming services are decent.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $72.99 per month 14 Days Spectrum TV Choice $29.99 per month 7 Days

Moreover, Hulu + Live TV runs about $76 per month. For an added bonus, a 7-day free trial is still available. Of course, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, and ESPNU.

To watch or stream the 2023 NBA Draft, YouTube TV is the best option, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Additionally, YouTube TV is the best choice for many reasons. Along with a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and complete access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, and even NBA TV. This app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox.

Then there’s Spectrum TV Choice. This service offers a 7-day free trial. With no cable box, Spectrum TV Choice costs about $30 per month. However, there’s a catch. It’s only available to Spectrum Internet customers in select areas. This could be a problem for those who want to watch or stream the 2023 NBA Draft.

Viewers can select 15 of their favorite networks out of 65 available channels. Customers will have free access to over 10,000 on-demand movies and shows. But the DVR is not included. For 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage, an additional $4.99 per month is required.

In the end, out of the five noteworthy streaming options, YouTube TV should top the list for basketball fans. The free trial is terrific, unlimited Cloud DVR storage is great, and the games are easy to watch in HD quality.

How to Watch or Stream NBA Games for Free

Since YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, and Spectrum TV Choice only offer free trials to first-time subscribers, these are only temporary solutions to watch NBA games for free. Sports betting sites allow registered gamblers to watch any game for free after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports is one of the best sports betting sites that allows bettors to stream NBA games for free after they’ve placed a wager. This site offers same day payouts, daily casino promotions, and 24/7 bookmaking.

Follow the four steps below to watch any 2023 NBA Playoffs game live stream with Jazz Sports for free.

Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports. Create an account and make a qualifying deposit. Place a bet on any NBA game. Stream your wagered game for free.

