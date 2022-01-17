Main Page
NBA Games Today: Martin Luther King Day NBA Schedule
There are many NBA games today for Martin Luther King Day. The fun part is we have the typical NBA schedule spread across the entire day. Games begin at 12:30 pm EST in Boston, then the final game tips off at 10:30 pm EST in Los Angeles.
In total, there are 12 NBA games today. The NBA schedule features two games on NBA TV and two more on TNT, so there will be plenty of basketball to watch no matter where you are. Let’s take a look at the slate of NBA games today.
|Game
|Time (ET)
|Coverage
|Pelicans vs Celtics
|12:30 PM
|
NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports NO
|Hornets vs Knicks
|1:00 PM
|NBA TV
|76ers vs Wizards
|2:00 PM
|
NBCSWA, NBA Sports Philadelphia
|Nets vs Cavaliers
|3:00 PM
|
Bally Sports Ohio, YES
|Bulls vs Grizzlies
|3:30 PM
|TNT
|Pacers vs Clippers
|3:30 PM
|
Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Indiana
|Bucks vs Hawks
|6:00 PM
|TNT
|Trail Blazers vs Magic
|7:00 PM
|
Bally Sports Florida, ROOT SPORTS PLUS
|Raptors vs Heat
|7:30 PM
|
Bally Sports Sun, SN
|Thunder vs Mavericks
|8:30 PM
|
Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports OK
|Suns vs Spurs
|8:30 PM
|
Bally Sports SW-SA, Bally Sports AZ
|Jazz vs Lakers
|10:30 PM
|NBA TV
Key NBA Dates
- Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
- Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes
- April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament
- Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin
NBA Team Salaries
