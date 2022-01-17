There are many NBA games today for Martin Luther King Day. The fun part is we have the typical NBA schedule spread across the entire day. Games begin at 12:30 pm EST in Boston, then the final game tips off at 10:30 pm EST in Los Angeles.

In total, there are 12 NBA games today. The NBA schedule features two games on NBA TV and two more on TNT, so there will be plenty of basketball to watch no matter where you are. Let’s take a look at the slate of NBA games today.

NBA Games Today: Martin Luther King Day NBA Schedule

Game Time (ET) Coverage Pelicans vs Celtics 12:30 PM NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports NO Hornets vs Knicks 1:00 PM NBA TV 76ers vs Wizards 2:00 PM NBCSWA, NBA Sports Philadelphia Nets vs Cavaliers 3:00 PM Bally Sports Ohio, YES Bulls vs Grizzlies 3:30 PM TNT Pacers vs Clippers 3:30 PM Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Indiana Bucks vs Hawks 6:00 PM TNT Trail Blazers vs Magic 7:00 PM Bally Sports Florida, ROOT SPORTS PLUS Raptors vs Heat 7:30 PM Bally Sports Sun, SN Thunder vs Mavericks 8:30 PM Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports OK Suns vs Spurs 8:30 PM Bally Sports SW-SA, Bally Sports AZ Jazz vs Lakers 10:30 PM NBA TV

