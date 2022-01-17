Home » news » Nba Games Today Martin Luther King Day Nba Schedule

NBA Games Today: Martin Luther King Day NBA Schedule

Updated

36 mins ago

on

There are many NBA games today for Martin Luther King Day. The fun part is we have the typical NBA schedule spread across the entire day. Games begin at 12:30 pm EST in Boston, then the final game tips off at 10:30 pm EST in Los Angeles.

In total, there are 12 NBA games today. The NBA schedule features two games on NBA TV and two more on TNT, so there will be plenty of basketball to watch no matter where you are. Let’s take a look at the slate of NBA games today.

Game Time (ET) Coverage
Pelicans vs Celtics 12:30 PM
NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports NO
Hornets vs Knicks 1:00 PM NBA TV
76ers vs Wizards 2:00 PM
NBCSWA, NBA Sports Philadelphia
Nets vs Cavaliers 3:00 PM
Bally Sports Ohio, YES
Bulls vs Grizzlies 3:30 PM TNT
Pacers vs Clippers 3:30 PM
Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports Indiana
Bucks vs Hawks 6:00 PM TNT
Trail Blazers vs Magic 7:00 PM
Bally Sports Florida, ROOT SPORTS PLUS
Raptors vs Heat 7:30 PM
Bally Sports Sun, SN
Thunder vs Mavericks 8:30 PM
Bally Sports SW-DAL, Bally Sports OK
Suns vs Spurs 8:30 PM
Bally Sports SW-SA, Bally Sports AZ
Jazz vs Lakers 10:30 PM NBA TV

Key NBA Dates

  • Sunday, February 20: NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland
  • Sunday, April 10: NBA regular season concludes
  • April 12-15: NBA Play-in Tournament
  • Saturday, April 16: NBA Playoffs begin

Whether it's the Bucks winning the NBA Finals or the Badgers screwing themselves every single year, Zach is a Wisconsin sports fan through and through. He has been working in the sports betting and fantasy sports industries for nearly a decade, and he's always down to talk about either.

