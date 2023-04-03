The race for MVP is extremely close this late in the season and a few dominant performances in this final stretch could change the narrative. KIA MVP Ladder rankings have Nikola Jokic at the top of their list, but Joel Embiid is the betting favorite to win according to NBA betting sites. Jokic has missed the last three games in a row due to right calf tightness and the Nuggets are playing it safe with their MVP candidate. Nobody knows who’s going to win MVP this season.

Winning an NBA championship is more important to the Nuggets and Nikola Jokic. It would be nice to see him win his third consecutive league MVP, but Denver has bigger team aspirations than that. However, Joel Embiid is controlling his own story and might lead the NBA in scoring two seasons in a row.

NBA betting sites have Joel Embiid at (-210) and Nikola Jokic at (+260) to win MVP this season.

The MVP race is as tight as it can be this late in the season

It doesn’t look like there will be a unanimous MVP choice this season as the race is neck and neck with under five games left in the regular season for most teams. Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic are the two front-runners for MVP. Betting sites have Embiid as the favorite to win, while the NBA Kia MVP Ladder has Jokic as the current favorite.

The betting sites have more accurate odds as Embiid has taken a small lead ahead of Jokic, the reigning back-to-back MVP who has missed the last three games in a row. Despite missing the last three games in a row, Jokic is averaging (24.9) points, (11.9) rebounds, and (9.9) assists per game. He also leads the league in triples-doubles this season.

Joel Embiid is having another dominant season for the 76ers and could potentially lead the league in scoring in back-to-back seasons. He averaged (30.6) points per game last season and has topped that with (33.0) per game this season. If Jokic does miss the final four games of Denver’s regular season, the MVP will surely be going to Embiid.