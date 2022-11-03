NBA Outright Odds: 7-0 Milwaukee Bucks Retain Best Odds To Win NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks improved to 7-0 last night with a 116-91 victory vs the Detroit Pistons. With Khris Middleton out, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been carrying the Bucks on both sides of the ball. It’s only the third time in franchise history that Milwaukee has started a season 7-0, most recently happening in the 2018-19 season.

NBA betting sites have the Milwaukee Bucks at (+550) to win the Finals. The Bucks are looking like the best team in the NBA and they’re not fully healthy yet. Middleton returned to the team on Tuesday and is likely close to being back. Brook Lopez has played increased minutes for the Bucks early this season and leads the team in blocks (3.0) per game at 34 years old.

The Boston Celtics are not too far behind with (+600) odds to win the Finals. Boston played the Cavaliers last night and went to OT, but lost 114-113. Jaylen Brown had a chance to win the game with a last second shot. After their lost last night the Celtics are 4-3 and have lost two of their last three games to Cleveland in OT. It’s time to give the Cavaliers some respect.

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Milwaukee Bucks +550 Boston Celtics +600 Golden State Warriors +750 LA Clippers +750 Phoenix Suns +1000 Denver Nuggets +1200 Philadelphia 76ers +1400 Brooklyn Nets +1600 Dallas Mavericks +2000 Memphis Grizzlies +2000 Miami Heat +2000

Bucks retain lowest odds to win the NBA Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a roll to start the season. They’re 7-0 for just the third time in franchise history. PG Jrue Holiday has increased his scoring output early on in the season while the Bucks wait to get some other weapons back. Holiday is averaging at least 20 points per game for the first time in his career since the 2018-19 season when he was with the Pelicans. Ironically, his assist numbers are also the highest they’ve been since the 2018-19 season. He’s had a hot start that the team will continue to rely on.

Jrue recorded his 3rd straight 25+ point game tonight. 26 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST pic.twitter.com/NYqKvZtLKm — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 3, 2022

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks play again tomorrow at 10:00pm vs the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota are 4-4 to begin the season, but the Bucks may be too much for them to handle. That game will be nationally televised on ESPN.