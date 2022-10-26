Home » news » Nba Outright Odds Celtics Move To Title Favorites Ahead Of Warriors

NBA

NBA Outright Odds | Celtics Move To Title Favorites Ahead Of Warriors

celtics-jayson-tatum-shares-he-handles-trade
The Boston Celtics are now favorites to win the NBA championship, after the Golden State Warriors lose their second game in their last three outings. 

Last week, the Warriors were favorites, but their slight drop off in form has caused a small change in the odds for the title.

There’s no secret to why these two sides are the two favorites for the title, after meeting in the finals at the end of last season. Golden State won the contest back in June.

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Boston Celtics +575 BetOnline logo
Golden State Warriors +600 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +700 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +750 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +850 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +1200 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1400 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +2000 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +2200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +3300 BetOnline logo

Do The Celtics Look Like They Could Win Their First Title In 15 Years?

After falling short at the final hurdle, the Celtics lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals at the end of the 2021-22 season, losing 4-2 in the series, could the Celtics end their long wait for a title?

Jayson Tatum and co have started the season well, and have won three of their four games. They were on a three game winning streak to start the campaign, before losing their fourth game 120-102 against the Chicago Bulls.

Tatum has averaged 32.5 PPG, with 8.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

‘Big Deuce’ has even been rewarded for his top performances winning the NBA Player of the Week.

