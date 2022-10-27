NBA
NBA Outright Odds- Celtics’ Odds Shorten And Become New Favorites For NBA Champions
The reigning Eastern Conference champs are now the new favorites to win the NBA Finals. Boston has jumped in front of the Warriors with the best odds to win it all as of now.
Despite their head coach Ime Udoka being suspended for the season, the Celtics are blocking out the negative energy and have one goal in mind. Make it back to and win the NBA Finals.
Leading the Celtics so far this season are the lethal duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston has started the season 3-1 after beating Philadelphia, Miami, and Orlando. They most recently lost to the Bulls, 120-102.
Best NBA Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA SeasonAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Boston Celtics
|+575
|Golden State Warriors
|+600
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+700
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+750
|Brooklyn Nets
|+850
|Phoenix Suns
|+1200
|Denver Nuggets
|+1400
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1600
|Miami Heat
|+2000
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2200
|Memphis Grizzlies
|+2200
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics move in front of Golden State for best odds to win NBA Finals
The Celtics did all they could in the Finals last season but ultimately fell short and lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors. Boston has started the season strong with a 3-1 start and will look to keep the momentum rolling into the next month. They have an explosive offense that can shoot the lights out and finish at the rim, as well as having a suffocating team defense that was their anchor in the playoffs last year.
Tied for fourth in the league for most points per game so far this season is the Celtics three-time all-star, Jayson Tatum with 32.5 points per. He’s tied with the sharpshooter Devin Booker. Boston is without their center Robert Williams until he’s healthy enough to return to the court. That’s why Tatum (8.2) is leading the Celtics in rebounds per game.
defensive versatility is key to what we do pic.twitter.com/4puhZuFEmj
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2022
Along with Tatum, Boston has all-star SG Jaylen Brown, who leads the team is steals per game (1.2). Brown is also an elite two-way player who is the second-highest scorer on the team. Other key pieces on the team are Al Horford, Grant Williams, and reigning DPOY, Marcus Smart. If Boston can stay healthy, they have a considerable chance to make it back to the Finals.
- Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Thursday 27th October 2022 With $6000 in Bonuses
- Best NBA Live Streaming Sites For Thursday 27th October: How To Watch NBA Free Live Stream Tonight
- NBA Outright Odds- Celtics’ Odds Shorten And Become New Favorites For NBA Champions
- DeMar DeRozan 24 points shy of becoming seventh active player to score 20K points
- Mavericks Luka Doncic Putting Up Historic Numbers Through Three Games
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract
-
NBA1 week ago
5 Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Ja Morant Double-Double Leads Our Best Bets
-
NBA1 week ago
How to Bet on Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks in Arizona | Arizona Sports Betting For NBA
-
NBA3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets vs New Orleans Pelicans Predictions, Betting Picks and Latest Odds