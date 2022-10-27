The reigning Eastern Conference champs are now the new favorites to win the NBA Finals. Boston has jumped in front of the Warriors with the best odds to win it all as of now.

Despite their head coach Ime Udoka being suspended for the season, the Celtics are blocking out the negative energy and have one goal in mind. Make it back to and win the NBA Finals.

Leading the Celtics so far this season are the lethal duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Boston has started the season 3-1 after beating Philadelphia, Miami, and Orlando. They most recently lost to the Bulls, 120-102.

Best NBA Betting Sites

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker Boston Celtics +575 Golden State Warriors +600 Los Angeles Clippers +700 Milwaukee Bucks +750 Brooklyn Nets +850 Phoenix Suns +1200 Denver Nuggets +1400 Philadelphia 76ers +1600 Miami Heat +2000 Dallas Mavericks +2200 Memphis Grizzlies +2200

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics move in front of Golden State for best odds to win NBA Finals

The Celtics did all they could in the Finals last season but ultimately fell short and lost to Steph Curry and the Warriors. Boston has started the season strong with a 3-1 start and will look to keep the momentum rolling into the next month. They have an explosive offense that can shoot the lights out and finish at the rim, as well as having a suffocating team defense that was their anchor in the playoffs last year.

Tied for fourth in the league for most points per game so far this season is the Celtics three-time all-star, Jayson Tatum with 32.5 points per. He’s tied with the sharpshooter Devin Booker. Boston is without their center Robert Williams until he’s healthy enough to return to the court. That’s why Tatum (8.2) is leading the Celtics in rebounds per game.

defensive versatility is key to what we do pic.twitter.com/4puhZuFEmj — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 26, 2022

Along with Tatum, Boston has all-star SG Jaylen Brown, who leads the team is steals per game (1.2). Brown is also an elite two-way player who is the second-highest scorer on the team. Other key pieces on the team are Al Horford, Grant Williams, and reigning DPOY, Marcus Smart. If Boston can stay healthy, they have a considerable chance to make it back to the Finals.