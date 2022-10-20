NBA
NBA Outright Odds – Warriors’ Odds Shorten For NBA Championship After Statement Win vs Lakers
Here are all the odds as the NBA’s biggest sides power through the first week of the returning league action. The Golden State Warriors are the current holders of the trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics at the end of the 2021-2 season.
The Warriors started their season in perfect fashion, dismantling the LA Lakers with a scoreline of 123-109, where Steph Curry was a standout performance scoring 34 points.
NBA Championship Outright Odds
|Team
|Odds
|Bookmaker
|Golden State Warriors
|+575
|Boston Celtics
|+650
|Los Angeles Clippers
|+700
|Milwaukee Bucks
|+750
|Brooklyn Nets
|+800
|Philadelphia 76ers
|+1200
|Phoenix Suns
|+1400
|Denver Nuggets
|+1600
|Miami Heat
|+2000
|Dallas Mavericks
|+2200
|Los Angeles Lakers
|+2200
Are the Warriors looking like they could take back-to-back championship wins?
After winning the title last season, could the 2022-23 season be their 8th time winning it? It’s certainly a possibility after winning it four times in the last eight years. They were loud and proud about it too, after having their ring ceremony ahead of their NBA Opening Night win against the Lakers. Players were awarded 16-carat rings, the 16 represents how many games it took them to win their seventh NBA championship.
The Warriors' championship ring 😮💨
(❄️ @JasonofBH) pic.twitter.com/y6pcDsRlER
— ESPN (@espn) October 19, 2022
