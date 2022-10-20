Home » news » Nba Outright Odds Warriors Odds Shorten For Nba Championship After Statement Win Vs Lakers

NBA

NBA Outright Odds – Warriors’ Odds Shorten For NBA Championship After Statement Win vs Lakers

kylecurran profile picture
Updated 2 hours ago on

2 min read

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
NBA: Preseason-Denver Nuggets at Golden State Warriors
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Here are all the odds as the NBA’s biggest sides power through the first week of the returning league action. The Golden State Warriors are the current holders of the trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics at the end of the 2021-2 season. 

The Warriors started their season in perfect fashion, dismantling the LA Lakers with a scoreline of 123-109, where Steph Curry was a standout performance scoring 34 points.

If you fancy betting on the NBA Championship, you can take a look at the best sites to use down below.

Best NBA Betting Sites

$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free NBA Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 Each
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Welcome Bonus
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For The 2022 NBA Season
Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

NBA Championship Outright Odds

Team Odds Bookmaker
Golden State Warriors +575 BetOnline logo
Boston Celtics +650 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Clippers +700 BetOnline logo
Milwaukee Bucks +750 BetOnline logo
Brooklyn Nets +800 BetOnline logo
Philadelphia 76ers +1200 BetOnline logo
Phoenix Suns +1400 BetOnline logo
Denver Nuggets +1600 BetOnline logo
Miami Heat +2000 BetOnline logo
Dallas Mavericks +2200 BetOnline logo
Los Angeles Lakers +2200 BetOnline logo

Are the Warriors looking like they could take back-to-back championship wins?

After winning the title last season, could the 2022-23 season be their 8th time winning it? It’s certainly a possibility after winning it four times in the last eight years. They were loud and proud about it too, after having their ring ceremony ahead of their NBA Opening Night win against the Lakers. Players were awarded 16-carat rings, the 16 represents how many games it took them to win their seventh NBA championship.

Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
kylecurran profile picture

3rd Year Journalism Student, Sports Writer, Football, Combat Sport, Darts Fan.

Trending Now