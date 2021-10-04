NBA Picks Preseason Today: Nuggets vs. Clippers: Odds & Prediction

On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, the Denver Nuggets are playing against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center; NBA picks preseason today are viewable on the main page of Basketball Insiders. The game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The preseason contest will also air live on Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal and NBA League Pass. According to MyBookie oddsmakers, Denver is favored by 1.5 points over Los Angeles. The total is also set at 219.5.

NBA picks preseason today: Nuggets vs. Clippers preview

In the 2020-21 NBA season, the Nuggets finished 47-25 (.653), ranking third overall in the Western Conference. Thus far, the team has clinched a playoff spot for the last three consecutive seasons. Center Nikola Jokić became the first player in franchise history to win the MVP award. In the postseason, however, the Nuggets were swept by the Phoenix Suns in their Conference Semifinals series.

Moreover, in the 2021 NBA Draft, the organization selected guard Nah’Shon Hyland 26th overall. His nicknames are “Bizzy Bones” and “Bones.” Hyland was drafted out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Furthermore, in the offseason, the team re-signed guard Will Barton on Aug. 11. Then, on Aug. 30, Denver’s front office signed guard Austin Rivers to a multi-year contract. In September, forwards Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon were re-signed by the team.

As for the Clippers, last season, they concluded their regular season with a record of 47-25 (.653). The team ranked fourth in the Western Conference. After the organization agreed to part ways with head coach Doc Rivers, NBA fans and analysts alike were not sure what to anticipate. Though, Tyronn Lue helped coach the Clippers to their first Conference Finals in franchise history.

Plus, in the 2021 NBA Draft, point guard Jason Preston was selected 33rd overall by the Orlando Magic. However, he was then immediately traded to the Clippers. In the offseason, Preston was signed by the organization on Aug. 9. Additionally, Nicolas Batum, Kawhi Leonard and Reggie Jackson were re-signed in the same month. In September, point guards Jordan Ford and Yogi Ferrell were waived.

Nuggets vs. Clippers – prediction and free pick

In summary, the Nuggets are the better team in the conference. This is why they’re the favorites to win this preseason game. The Clippers are dealing with injuries as well. The most notable injury is Kawhi Leonard’s partial ACL tear from last season. Nevertheless, despite losing in six games versus the Suns, the WCF appearance was a major accomplishment.

Not to mention, they also made history when Los Angeles became the first team to come back from a two-game deficit twice in the same postseason. The Clippers did it against the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. That had never happened before in the history of the league. All things considered, pick the Nuggets to win this contest tonight. The total will go under 219.5. Other NBA picks preseason today can be read here.

