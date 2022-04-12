NBA Play-In Tournament: How to Watch, Stream NBA Playoffs?

Tonight, the 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament kicks off, and if you want to learn how to watch or stream games during the NBA Playoffs, this is the article for you. On Tuesday, the Cavaliers-Nets contest airs live at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the Clippers-Timberwolves game starts at 9:30 p.m. ET. Both games will air live on TNT.

Tomorrow, the Hornets-Hawks and Spurs-Pelicans matchups will air exclusively on ESPN. Likewise, the Charlotte Hornets are squaring off against the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. ET. Next, the New Orleans Pelicans are taking on the San Antonio Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. For those unaware, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV offer free trials. Continue scrolling to learn how to watch.

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament?

As of 2022, viewers have several options for watching NBA games live on ESPN and TNT. For example, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV and DIRECTV STREAM are your best available choices. However, the prices differ from one streaming service to another. So, that’s what free trials are for. Without a high-speed, reliable Internet connection, attempting to stream anything becomes impossible.

And, who wants to pay hundreds of dollars each month for a cable package? This can be a sticky situation for a lot of folks who just want to watch live sports during any week day after working for 10 hours. Due to rising inflation and greedy companies, consumers are turning to streaming services they can trust without feeling they’re being taken advantage of every month.

How to watch the NBA Play-In Tournament for free?

Furthermore, not all the streaming services mentioned above offer a free trial. Though, the majority do. All you need is a secure Internet connection, credit card, email address and possibly a phone number to get started. It’s that simple. Not all services require a credit card for a free trial. Anyone can watch the NBA Play-In Tournament games for free.

The best streaming options are below. Hulu with Live TV is available to stream via Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Android. Based on network data, the Roku Ultra provides the best Internet connection among Roku devices. The Roku Ultra LT and Roku Ultra are the only Roku streaming products that have a reliable Ethernet port.

Hulu with Live TV: 7-day free trial is available (includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1).

7-day free trial is available (includes TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and FS1). YouTube TV: 14-day free trial is still offered (includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN2).

14-day free trial is still offered (includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN2). DIRECTV STREAM: Cancel within the first 14 days for a full refund.

Cancel within the first 14 days for a full refund. Sling TV: 3-day free trials ended on Mar. 22, 2022; first-time subscribers save $10 on their first month’s purchase.

3-day free trials ended on Mar. 22, 2022; first-time subscribers save $10 on their first month’s purchase. fuboTV: 7-day free trial is available as of Apr. 12, 2022 (includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3; TNT is not listed).

Cheap, affordable prices for streaming services

Moreover, cable subscriptions are expensive nowadays. One could argue that networks and cable providers have been overcharging their customers since the early 2010’s. Nonetheless, there was a short time when the prices were more affordable. Everyone had access to ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, SEC Network, ACC Network, FS1, ABC, NBC, Fox, TNT and other sports channels. The only thing customers complained about was a slower Internet speed at times.

Hey, it happens eventually. Fast forward to today, that interesting appeal for cable packages wore off many years ago due to streaming. Now, folks are wondering how to watch the NBA Playoffs at a cheap price, if not for free? Even when your free trials for streaming end, it will still save viewers loads of money by paying for Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or YouTube TV. Any individual can stream the NBA Playoffs.

Cheapest Option – Sling TV

Sling TV is the cheapest streaming service option at $35 per month. You will have live access to 34 channels. There is no catch. Sling TV has all the ESPN channels and TNT. If you want access to TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC Family, choose the “Best of Live TV” core package. That would fall under Sling Orange.

Additionally, 50 hours of DVR Storage is included. On the main website, the provider will also give customers WatchESPN and Video-On-Demand. For a reminder, the Sling Orange bundle is for one-device streaming, and you will get 25% off your first month.

Hulu with Live TV – The most bang for your buck?

Lastly, Hulu with Live TV subscriptions will run you $69.99 per month. But, you will have unlimited access to ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu On-Demand. More importantly, TNT, TBS, ESPN, FS1, ACCN and other networks are included. It’s kind of like paying for Sling Orange and Sling Blue at the same time, but the full Hulu with Live TV package is better.

There is so much more content. To add to that, the Cloud DVR is pretty cool, too. A user can record up to 50 hours of live television. And, according to the main Hulu website, up to six profiles can be created for everyone in your household. The streaming supports up to 1080p/60fps. Have fun streaming your NBA Playoffs content. Asking how to watch the games live will be a thing of the past.