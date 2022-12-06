NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Darius Garland Over 2.5 Three’s Leads Our Best Bets
Our Tuesday night NBA slate is a bit smaller than it usually is, with just three games happening across the league tonight. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring LA vs Cleveland, Detroit vs Miami, and Dallas vs Denver.
Best NBA Player Prop Sportsbooks
|1.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus + 3 Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets of $100 EachAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome BonusAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
125% Welcome Bonus Offer Worth Up To $2,500 in Free BetsAccepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer For 2022Accepts players from all US states. 18+. T+C Apply.
|Claim Offer
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers @ -107 with BetOnline
- Jaden Ivey over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
- Spencer Dinwiddie over 4.5 assists @ -107 with BetOnline
How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action
NBA player prop pick #1: Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers @ -107 with BetOnline
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 15-9 so far this season which is second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Leading the team in scoring this season is Donovan Mitchell, but his counterpart on offense has been Darius Garland. He’s averaged 20 or more points for the Cavs in the past two seasons. Garland is knocking down this three’s at 41 percent so far this season.
Our pick for this game is Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers @ -107 with BetOnline. Garland is making (2.8) three’s and game this season and is taking (6.9) per game. In the 18 games he’s played this season. Garland has had over 2.5 three’s nine times. He could do the same tonight vs the Lakers.
Game Day in The Land!
🕕 7:30PM ET
📺 @NBAonTNT
📻 @wtam1100, @wmms, @Power891
@RocketMortgage | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/3smLcnCUmR
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|LA Lakers
|+150
|Cleveland Cavaliers
|-195
NBA player prop pick #2: Jaden Ivey over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
It’s been a rough start to the season for the Detroit Pistons. The team is 6-19 which is last in the Central Division and second to last in the Eastern Conference, with a one-game lead over the Magic. Orlando is lacking a true superstar who can carry their team. Rather, they have a number of players who provide a solid scoring output each game. One of those players is rookie PG Jaden Ivey.
Our pick for this game is Jaden Ivey over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline. For the season, Ivey is averaging (15.9) points per game, and has scored over 15.5 in 13 of the 21 games he’s played this season. He’s also had over 15.5 points in six of his last nine games. There’s a lot of value in this bet tonight.
Which game are you most excited for this week? Drop yours in the comments 👇
Don’t forget to get your tickets via @ticketmaster now!
🔗: https://t.co/loCRACmdqp pic.twitter.com/VTxOZ4eDCL
— Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) December 5, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Detroit Pistons
|+305
|Miami Heat
|-375
NBA player prop #3: Spencer Dinwiddie over 4.5 assists @ -107 with BetOnline
The Dallas Mavericks have won three of their last four games, but are only one game above .500 at 12-11. Dallas is also third in the Southwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic is relied on so heavily to carry the Mavs almost every single night and it’s hard to him to lead them to a win ultimately on his own. One player who has the ability to score at a high level and dish out some assists as well is Spencer Dinwiddie.
Our pick for this game is Spencer Dinwiddie over 4.5 assists @ -107 with BetOnline. In his last 23 games, Dinwiddie has had over 4.5 assists in 15 of those games. He’s second behind Luka with (4.9) assists per game. Additionally, he’s had over 4.5 assists in two of his last three games.
More basketball TOMORROW!
Tune in at 9PM CT as we take on the Nuggets ⤵️#MFFL pic.twitter.com/mQoq86ybRs
— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 6, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Dallas Mavericks
|+160
|Denver Nuggets
|-180
- Jonathan Isaac To Begin Practice With Lakeland Magic In Rehabilitation Progression
- NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Darius Garland Over 2.5 Three’s Leads Our Best Bets
- Klay Thompson passes Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd for 13th place on 3-point list
- NBA Betting Odds And Picks Tonight: NBA Best Bets For Tuesday 12/6
- 76ers star James Harden is proud of Rockets guard Jalen Green
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Ja Morant Drug Tested By NBA For Returning So Quick From Injury
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
Derrick Rose Could Be Traded To ‘Surprise’ Team Emerging With Interest
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Stephen Curry leads NBA in 3-pointers for the 8th time of his career
-
NBA 2 weeks ago
2022-23 NBA MVP Odds: Three Way Race Between Antetokounmpo, Doncic, And Tatum