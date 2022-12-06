NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Darius Garland Over 2.5 Three’s Leads Our Best Bets

Our Tuesday night NBA slate is a bit smaller than it usually is, with just three games happening across the league tonight. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring LA vs Cleveland, Detroit vs Miami, and Dallas vs Denver.

NBA player prop pick #1: Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers @ -107 with BetOnline

The Cleveland Cavaliers are 15-9 so far this season which is second in the Central Division and third in the Eastern Conference. Leading the team in scoring this season is Donovan Mitchell, but his counterpart on offense has been Darius Garland. He’s averaged 20 or more points for the Cavs in the past two seasons. Garland is knocking down this three’s at 41 percent so far this season.

Our pick for this game is Darius Garland over 2.5 three-pointers @ -107 with BetOnline. Garland is making (2.8) three’s and game this season and is taking (6.9) per game. In the 18 games he’s played this season. Garland has had over 2.5 three’s nine times. He could do the same tonight vs the Lakers.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker LA Lakers +150 Cleveland Cavaliers -195

NBA player prop pick #2: Jaden Ivey over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline

It’s been a rough start to the season for the Detroit Pistons. The team is 6-19 which is last in the Central Division and second to last in the Eastern Conference, with a one-game lead over the Magic. Orlando is lacking a true superstar who can carry their team. Rather, they have a number of players who provide a solid scoring output each game. One of those players is rookie PG Jaden Ivey.

Our pick for this game is Jaden Ivey over 15.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline. For the season, Ivey is averaging (15.9) points per game, and has scored over 15.5 in 13 of the 21 games he’s played this season. He’s also had over 15.5 points in six of his last nine games. There’s a lot of value in this bet tonight.

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Detroit Pistons +305 Miami Heat -375

NBA player prop #3: Spencer Dinwiddie over 4.5 assists @ -107 with BetOnline

The Dallas Mavericks have won three of their last four games, but are only one game above .500 at 12-11. Dallas is also third in the Southwest Division and ninth in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic is relied on so heavily to carry the Mavs almost every single night and it’s hard to him to lead them to a win ultimately on his own. One player who has the ability to score at a high level and dish out some assists as well is Spencer Dinwiddie.

Our pick for this game is Spencer Dinwiddie over 4.5 assists @ -107 with BetOnline. In his last 23 games, Dinwiddie has had over 4.5 assists in 15 of those games. He’s second behind Luka with (4.9) assists per game. Additionally, he’s had over 4.5 assists in two of his last three games.

