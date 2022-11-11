NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Jaylen Brown Over 2.5 Threes Leads Our Best NBA Bets

Start your weekend with some NBA hoops on tonight with eight different games going on across the league. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Denver vs Boston, Minnesota vs Memphis, and Cleveland vs Golden State.

The best game on tonight will start at 7:00pm when the Denver Nuggets take on the Boston Celtics. Both teams are 8-3 coming into tonight’s game and each have won four games in a row. Boston is lead by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown offensively while the Nuggets have six different players who average double-digit points for the team.

Two teams who know each other very well will be meeting at 10:00pm tonight. The Cleveland Cavaliers will be on the road vs the Golden State Warriors. Cleveland is 8-3 so far this season and the Warriors are struggling at 4-7. Golden State simply does not have enough players on the bench to keep them in games when their stars are not on the court.

NBA betting sites have the Cavaliers at (+1400) to win the Finals.

NBA player prop pick #1: Jaylen Brown over 2.5 three’s @ -103 with BetOnline

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics have won four games in a row and he’s a catalyst for his team on both sides of the ball. He’s scored 30 or more points in four of his last seven games. The prop we’re taking tonight is for Brown to have over 2.5 three-pointers made for the entire game.

Brown has attempted at least six or more three-pointers in nine of the teams twelve games this season. He will get his chances to make those shots and he and Jayson Tatum shoulder a lot of the scoring duties for the Celtics.

Thank you to all of those who have served and continue to serve for our country 🇺🇸 #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/NIAt1oZhkZ — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 11, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Denver Nuggets +165 Boston Celtics -190

NBA player prop pick #2: Desmond Bane over 22.5 points @ -121 with BetOnline

Desmond Bane has been flourishing in his expanded role for the Grizzlies this season. He was always a gifted scorer, but the team looks like they might have unlocked his true potential this season. Bane has been the other primary scorer behind Ja Morant.

Our pick for Bane tonight is for him to have over 22.5 points vs the Timberwolves tonight. In his last eight games he’s scored 28 or more points six times. He’s shooting the three ball at 46 percent so far this season.

Fun Fact: Desmond Bane has hit more 3s this season than Kevin Durant and Trae Young combined. pic.twitter.com/oUC2tZWLbD — StatMuse (@statmuse) November 10, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Minnesota Timberwolves +150 Memphis Grizzlies -170

NBA player prop pick #3: Donovan Mitchell over 27.5 points @ -127 with BetOnline

Cleveland’s offseason trade for Donovan Mitchell has been a favorable one. Mitchell has been an offensive masterpiece for the Cavs so far this season. He had his team on an eight game win streak this season, but they’ve lost two games in a row and will look to take advantage of a disjointed Warriors team.

Tonight, we like Mitchell to have over 27.5 points vs Golden State. He’s scored 30 0r more points in eight of the teams 11 games this season. Mitchell is taking close to twenty shots per game and the numbers are their.