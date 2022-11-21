NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Marcus Smart Over 21.5 Points, Rebounds, Assists Leads Our Best Bets
Our Monday night NBA slate features eight different games going on across the league for fans to enjoy. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Atlanta vs Cleveland, Portland vs Milwaukee, and Boston vs Chicago.
At 7:00pm tonight, the 10-6 Atlanta Hawks will be on the road to face the 10-6 Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks are 3-3 in their last six games and the Cavs are 2-5 in their last seven. Both of these team are ranked top four in the West and it will be a heavy weight matchup tonight.
At 8:00pm, the 13-3 Boston Celtics will be in Chicago to face the 6-10 Bulls. Boston are the hottest team in the NBA and have won nine straight games. The duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown has been extremely lethal as it has been in years past. The Celtics looked poised to make another championship run. NBA betting sites have the Celtics at (+500) to win the Finals this season.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Dejounte Murray over 33.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline
- Jerami Grant over 20.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline
- Marcus Smart over 21.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -115 with BetOnline
How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action
NBA player prop pick #1: Dejounte Murray over 33.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline
The Atlanta Hawks traded for Dejounte Murray in the offseason and he’s been a great addition to the team. He’s a valuable two-way guard who makes an impact on offense and defense. Murray is averaging (21.1) points, (6.3) rebounds, and (7.4) assists per game for the Hawks.
Our pick tonight is for Murray to have over 33.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline. He’s done this in half of his games this season. Murray will have a tough matchup tonight as he’ll likely see Donovan Mitchell guarding him.
2,000 was the magic number this week 👏
Congrats @DreHunter @DejounteMurray pic.twitter.com/zesVJVpCHV
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 13, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Atlanta Hawks
|+115
|Cleveland Cavliers
|-135
NBA player prop #2: Jerami Grant over 21.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline
Jerami Grant was acquired by the Trail Blazers in the offseason and he’s been a crucial part to their success early on. This season, he’s averaging (19.7) points, (4.7) rebounds, and (2.5) assists per game. Damian Lillard is out one to two weeks with a Grade 1 calf strain and that could increase the scoring output that Grant see’s in his next few games.
Our pick tonight is for Grant to have over 20.5 points @ -108 with BetOnline. Grant has done this in seven of the fifteen games he’s played in this season. He and Anfernee Simons will have to try and hold the offense down for the Blazers while they wait for Lillard to return.
Players averaging 20 PPG on 50/45% shooting this season:
1. Jerami Grant
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/nBRgd09jSA
— StatMuse (@statmuse) November 16, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+360
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-450
NBA player prop #3: Marcus Smart over 21.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -115 with BetOnline
The Boston Celtics have the best record in the NBA right now at 13-3 and the team has won nine games in a row. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are the dynamic duo for Boston that get it done on both ends of the court. You cannot forget, however, about last years DOPY Marcus Smart.
Our pick tonight is for smart to have over 21.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -115 with BetOnline. He’s done this in half of his games this season. Smart leads the team with (7.1) assists per game.
Bigger than basketball 💚 @smart_MS3 hosted Atlanta-native Justice, who is battling Sickle Cell Anemia, and his mom tonight ahead of the game. pic.twitter.com/8wPMMVcz7f
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 17, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Portland Trail Blazers
|+360
|Milwaukee Bucks
|-450
