NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Steph Curry Over 28.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets

Our Wednesday night NBA slate features ten different matchups for fans to enjoy throughout the evening. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Boston vs Atlanta, Houston vs Dallas, and Golden State vs Phoenix.

Being nationally televised tonight on ESPN are the 11-3 Boston Celtics who will be taking on the 9-5 Atlanta Hawks. This is a battle between two top three seeded teams in the Eastern Conference and this game has the potential to be a shootout. The two teams have not met this season and both have looked like serious playoff contenders in the East so far.

Later in the evening at 10:00pm the 6-8 Golden State Warriors will face the 8-5 Phoenix Suns. The Warriors are fourth in the Pacific Division and have won three of their last four after losing five straight. Phoenix are first place in the Pacific Division and have lost three of their last four after starting 6-1.

NBA betting sites have the Suns at (+950) to win the Finals.

NBA player prop pick #1: Dejounte Murray over 33.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -122 with BetOnline

Dejounte Murray has been a great offseason addition for the Atlanta Hawks and he’s been a huge compliment to Trae Young and the rest of the team. This season he is averaging (21.5) points, (6.4) rebounds, (7.8) assists, and (2.1) steals per game.

Our pick tonight is for Murray to have over 33.5 points, rebounds, and assists @ -122 with BetOnline. Murray has done this in eight of the fourteen games he’s played in this season. He’s an extremely athletic guard who is capable of having a triple double.

Dejounte Murray over his last 6 games: 25 PTS – 8 REB – 11 AST

22 PTS – 10 REB – 11 AST

36 PTS – 4 REB – 9 AST

20 PTS – 4 REB – 9 AST

21 PTS – 5 REB – 6 AST

26 PTS – 4 REB – 5 AST pic.twitter.com/Fep0NonCp5 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) November 8, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Boston Celtics -142 Atlanta Hawks +122

NBA player prop pick #2: Alperen Sengun over 14.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline

At 8:30pm tonight, the 2-12 Houston Rockets will be in Dallas to face the 8-5 Mavericks. Dallas lacks a true center who posses a threat to the other teams front court players. That is why we see value in taking a prop bet with Houston’s center tonight.

Our pick is for Alperen Sengun to have over 14.5 points @ -114 with BetOnline. The 20 year old second year pro has had over 14,5 points in eight of the 12 games he’s played in this season. He could take advantage of smaller defenders on the Mavs like Dorrian Finney-Smith and even Luka Doncic.

Landed in Dallas 📍 pic.twitter.com/WzTPI3MmrK — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 16, 2022

Team Moneyline Bookmaker Houston Rockets +320 Dallas Mavericks -400

NBA player prop pick #3: Steph Curry over 28.5 points @ -109 with BetOnline

Later on tonight at 10:00pm on EPSN, the Golden State Warriors will be taking on the Phoenix Suns. Per usual, Steph Curry has been a menace for the Warriors early on and has been leading the tea like he usually does. The team is only 6-8 on the season, but Curry has lead the Warriors in points per game in six of their last eight and have helped them win three of their last four.

Our pick for this game is for Steph Curry to have over 28.5 points @ -109 with BetOnline. Curry has had over 28.5 points in nine of the thirteen games he’s played in this season.