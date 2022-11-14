NBA
NBA Player Prop Picks Tonight: Terry Rozier Over 21.5 Points Leads Our Best Bets
Monday night in the NBA has seven exciting games on for fans to enjoy. We’ve put together our best NBA player prop picks for tonight’s games featuring Toronto vs Detroit, Charlotte vs Orlando, and LA vs Houston.
The 7-7 Toronto Raptors will face a 3-11 Detroit Pistons on the road. Toronto is second place in the Atlantic Division and have been lead by PF Pascal Siakam this season. He’s averaging (24.8) points, (9.3) rebounds, and (7.7) assists per game. Detroit is 2-6 in their last eight games and are fifth in the Central Division.
It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Charlotte Hornets. The team has lost eight in a row and have a 3-11 record on the season. All-star PG LaMelo Ball made his season debut on Saturday night and he needs to bring that spark of energy his team needs to get back on track somehow. They will take on the 4-9 Orlando Magic who’ve been equally as bad this season. The Magic are fourth in the Southeast Division.
At 8:00pm tonight, the 7-6 LA Clippers will be taking on the 2-11 Houston Rockets. The Clippers have won five of their last seven games and are second place in the Pacific Division. Paul George has been carrying a lot of the scoring load for the Clippers this season with (24.7) points per game. The season has started quite poorly for the Rockets and their schedule has been tough. They’ve only played three home games in their first thirteen games.
NBA betting sites has the Clippers at (+850) to win the Finals.
Best NBA Player Prop Bets Tonight
- Jaylen Brown over 2.5 three-pointers @-103 with BetOnline
- Desmond Bane over 22.5 points @ -121 with BetOnline
- Donovan Mitchell over 27.5 points @ -127 with BetOnline
How To Claim $1000 NBA Free Bets
- Click here to sign up with BetOnline
- Create account and deposit $1000 with promo code INSIDERS
- Get $1000 in free bets ready for tonight’s NBA action
NBA player prop pick #1: Scottie Barnes over 35.5 points, rebounds, assists @ -114 with BetOnline
Scottie Barnes is a unique basketball player who can play multiple positions. He has the strength and athleticism of a forward and can dribble and shoot like a guard. That’s why Barnes is averaging (13.8) points, (6.6) rebounds, and (4.9) assists per game. Barnes is used as a secondary playmaker for the Raptors when their guards are not in the game or moving the ball as effectively.
Our pick for this game is for Barnes to have over 35.5 points, rebounds, and assists in tonight’s contest. Fred VanVleet is out for the Raptors tonight and that means possibly more assists and points for Banes to get. That game will tip off at 7:00pm.
The business trip continues
It’s @TangerineHoops Raptors Game Day pic.twitter.com/BN0QUcND84
— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) November 14, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Toronto Raptors
|-205
|Detroit Pistons
|+175
NBA player prop pick #2: Terry Rozier over 21.5 points @ -106 with BetOnline
Terry Rozier has only played in seven of the Charlotte Hornets fourteen games this season. When he has though, he’s been highly productive for the Hornets. Sadly, the Hornets record does not reflect the individual success that Rozier has had as they are 3-11 and are on an eight game losing streak.
However, out pick tonight is for Rozier to have over 21.5 points. He’s done that in five of the seven games he’s played this season, including the last two games in a row. Rozier is averaging about 10 three pointers per game.
Made our way to 📍Orlando, FL pic.twitter.com/OcZuVdpypJ
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 14, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|Charlotte Hornets
|-107
|Orlando Magic
|-113
NBA player prop pick #3: Ivica Zubac to have at least 26 points + rebounds @ -121 with BetOnline
Ivica Zubac averages (10.6) points and (11.2) rebounds so far this season. Zubac is the only true center on the team that see’s real playing time, Robert Covington is a bigger PF, but he only plays half of the minutes that Zubac plays. He’s one of three players on the Clippers who averages at least 30 minutes per game.
The pick tonight is for Zubac to have at least 26 points + rebounds. He’s very capable of having the double digit rebounds. Alperen Sengun plays center for the Rockets and Zubac could have a day going up against the smaller defender who just isn’t big enough to stop him at 240 pounds.
H-Town Bound. 🛫 pic.twitter.com/wx1NOJIVhq
— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) November 13, 2022
|Team
|Moneyline
|Bookmaker
|LA Clippers
|-210
|Houston Rockets
|+180
