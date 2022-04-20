NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Best Bets, Odds and Picks for April 20

Tonight, four teams are squaring off in Game 2 of the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs; free NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 2 best bets and odds are available here. The Brooklyn Nets are playing the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. ET. Then, the Chicago Bulls take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 9:30 p.m. ET.

These games can be watched live via ESPN2 and TNT. While fuboTV has the ESPN channels, they might not carry TNT. Though, the channel is included with YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV. Both streaming services offer free trials. BetOnline odds and free NBA playoffs first round picks are available below.

Free Nets vs Celtics Pick — Celtics -3 (-115)

Moreover, leading into Game 2 of this first-round playoff series, the Celtics are three-point favorites at TD Garden. On Sunday, Boston defeated Brooklyn 115-114 in Game 1. In the third quarter, the Celtics outscored them 35-29. However, the Nets put up 29 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston in scoring with 31 points. And, Tatum scored the game-winning layup.

According to the Nets’ injury report, guard Ben Simmons remains out indefinitely. Per one source, he could play at some point during this first-round series. Of course, Brooklyn’s loss to Boston in Game 1 put an end to the team’s five-game win streak. Though, the Nets are now 10-2-1 ATS in their last 13 games played. Also, the team is 1-4 against Boston in its past five matchups.

Nets vs Celtics Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Furthermore, for the Celtics’ injury report, center Robert Williams III remains out four to six weeks. He is still recovering from a torn meniscus. The C’s are going for their third straight win tonight. They are 16-4 in their previous 20 contests. Plus, the total has gone over in all five of Boston’s last five home meetings versus Brooklyn.

Pertaining to the point spread consensus, 80% of bettors are expecting the Nets to cover the spread at TD Garden. Additionally, 78% of gamblers are counting on the total going over 226. In the end, pick the Celtics to win a close contest, the Nets will cover the spread and the total will go over 226. More NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 2 best bets and odds are on the main page.

Free Bulls vs Bucks Pick — Bucks -10 (-110)

Equally important, oddsmakers are favoring the Bucks by 10 points tonight over the Bulls. Chicago is 1-5 in its past six games played. The Bucks bested them 93-86 in Game 1 on Sunday. Forward Giannis Antetokounmpo ended his performance with another playoff double-double. He amassed 27 points and 16 rebounds in 34 minutes played. Milwaukee shot 34-for-84 (40.5%) from the field as well.

Referencing the Bulls’ injury report, Matt Thomas was downgraded to out for tonight’s game. He needs more time to recover from a leg injury. Without Lonzo Ball, how will the Bulls keep this playoff series interesting? Chicago is 0-5 in its past five matchups versus Milwaukee. Not to mention, the Bulls have not won over the Bucks since May 16, 2021.

Bulls vs Bucks Prediction | NBA Playoffs

Next, after analyzing the Bucks’ injury list, guard George Hill was downgraded to out for Game 2 due to abdominal discomfort. On the flip side, Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora were upgraded to probable. Thus far, the Bucks seem to have full control in this series. They are 12-1 in their previous 13 meetings against Eastern Conference opponents.

To add to the betting data above, the total has gone over in Milwaukee’s past five matchups at home versus Chicago. The team is also 4-1 in its last five contests, too. Before placing any bets, think about picking the Bucks to win Game 2, they will cover the spread and the total will go over 225. Other NBA playoffs first round picks, Game 2 best bets and odds are on the main page.

BetOnline is one of the top sportsbooks in Illinois, Massachusetts, New York and Wisconsin.