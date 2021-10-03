NBA Preseason Picks Today: Suns vs. Kings – Odds and Prediction

On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, the Phoenix Suns are playing the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center; free NBA preseason picks today are on the main page of Basketball Insiders. This game can be watched live via NBA League Pass.

The match begins at 10 p.m. ET. Referencing MyBookie betting odds, the Suns are 1.5-point favorites over the Kings. The total for tonight’s game is also set at 217.5.

NBA preseason picks today: Suns vs. Kings – preview

Last season, the Suns lost in six games versus the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Finals. The team did have a two-game lead over Milwaukee, but of course, the Suns stopped playing aggressive basketball. It was their first NBA Finals appearance since the 1992-93 season. To add to that historical fact, their 2021 Finals loss was the Suns’ third finals loss in their franchise history.

Anyways, they finished 51-21 (.708) overall, ranking second in the Western Conference. It was their first winning season since the 2013-14 season. Phoenix fans are still disappointed after the Suns blew a two-game lead, but there are plenty of teams that have yet to appear in a finals series, especially this century. The Los Angeles Clippers played in their first Western Conference Finals series last season.

In the offseason, the Suns acquired Landry Shamet from the Brooklyn Nets. They also re-signed Cameron Payne, Chris Paul and Abdel Nader. Then, the organization re-signed forward Frank Kaminsky. Before the team waived guard Ty Shon Alexander, they signed guard Elfrid Payton on Aug. 10. One day later, Phoenix signed center JaVale McGee. In September, the organization signed forward Chandler Hutchinson and guard Chasson Randle.

In the 2020-21 NBA season, the Kings concluded their regular season with a record of 31-41 (.431). They ranked 12th in the Western Conference. For the 15th consecutive season now, the Kings have failed to qualify for the postseason.

Currently, this is the longest active playoff drought in the league. Sacramento also has not won a championship since 1951. They were founded in 1923. Their 70-year title drought is one of the longest in NBA history.

In the 2021 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Davion Mitchell ninth overall and Neemias Queta at No. 39. Mitchell was drafted out of Baylor, whereas Queta was selected out of Utah State. Additionally, in the offseason, Sacramento signed Mitchell to a rookie-scale contract on Aug. 5. The organization re-signed forward Richaun Holmes and center Hassan Whiteside on Aug. 6.

Suns vs. Kings: prediction and free pick

Furthermore, the Kings’ playoff drought is telling. A good portion of Kings fans were expecting more this offseason. The fanbase wanted general manager Monte McNair and head coach Luke Walton to explore a potential blockbuster trade. De’Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield need more support.

Now, while the Suns will likely struggle to make it back to another NBA Finals, at least their firepower pieces remains intact. Preseason or not, the Kings need veteran All-Stars on their roster. Youth is not cutting it. Until then, bettors will continue to pick against them more often than not. Pick the Suns to win this game on the road. The total will go under 217.5. Other free NBA preseason picks today can be read here.

