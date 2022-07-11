NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds 2023, Tyler Herro is the Top Favorite

According to BetOnline oddsmakers, Tyler Herro is the top favorite to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2023; check out our list below of the top contenders’ Sixth Man of the Year odds for the 2022-23 NBA season. Herro has +275 odds of winning the award, followed by Jordan Poole (+300), Jordan Clarkson (+900) and Kevin Love (+1800). Continue reading for an analysis on each of the top 3 candidates.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds for the 2022-23 NBA season

In the 2021-22 season, Heat guard Tyler Herro won the award. Two season ago, Jordan Clarkson won the award with the Jazz in the 2020-21 season. Of course, Montrezl Harrell won Sixth Man of the Year with the Clippers in the 2019-20 season as well.

Based on the vote count from last season, Herro received 488 total points. He was given 96 first-place votes. Ranking second, Kevin Love finished with 214 total points. Love received three first-place votes, 58 second-place votes and 25 third-place votes. The top contenders’ NBA Sixth Man of the Year odds for 2023 are below.

NBA Player Odds Play Tyler Herro +275 Jordan Poole +300 Jordan Clarkson +900 Kevin Love +1800 Spencer Dinwiddie +1800 Bones Hyland +2000 Bobby Portis +2200 Kelly Oubre Jr. +2500 Montrezl Harrell +2500 Immanuel Quickley +2500 Malcolm Brogdon +2500

Tyler Herro (+275) odds at BetOnline

Furthermore, Herro posted career-high numbers in points, rebounds, assists, minutes played and 3-point shooting percentage. In a total of 66 games played, the third-year guard averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game.

Also, he shot 44.7% from the field and 39.9% from downtown. Last season, the guard ranked 20th in the league in free throw shooting percentage (86%) and usage percentage (28.8).

In the Heat’s 102-91 loss to the Pacers on Oct. 23, 2021, Herro became the first player in franchise history to finish a game with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

To add to that, the guard scored a season-high 35 points in the Heat’s 144-115 win against the Hornets on Apr. 5. All things considered, the information above explains why Herro is the best pick to win NBA Sixth Man of the Year again next season.

Jordan Poole (+300) odds at BetOnline

Next, Jordan Poole has the second-best odds of winning the award in 2023. In the 2021-22 season, he averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4 assists per game last season. Similar to Herro, Poole recorded career-high numbers in points, rebounds, assists, minutes played and 3-point shooting percentage. More importantly, he averaged a league-best 92% from the free throw line.

For the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, Poole finished fourth in voting, ranking behind Ja Morant, Darius Garland and Dejounte Murray. On Mar. 30, in the Warriors’ 107-103 loss to the Suns, the guard tied his career high in scoring with 38 points.

Additionally, Poole ranked 15th in made 3-pointers (211) and 14th in 3-point attempts (580). During the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the guard scored 30 points in the Warriors’ 123-107 win over the Nuggets. It was his first career playoff game. He turned 23 years old last month.

Jordan Clarkson (+900) odds at BetOnline | NBA Sixth Man of the Year Odds

As for Jordan Clarkson, the eight-year guard has +900 odds of winning NBA Sixth Man of the Year in 2023. In the 2021-22 season, Clarkson averaged 16 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 79 games played with the Jazz. Not to mention, he shot 41.9% from the floor and 31.8% from 3-point range.

Unfortunately, the 2021 NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner has his age working against him. He turned 30 last week. His performances last season, although still great, were not enough to match or surpass his career-high averages. Having said that, Clarkson did score a career-high 45 points in the Jazz’s 134-125 win over the Kings on Mar. 12.

In the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Clarkson put up 25 points in the Jazz's 100-99 win versus the Mavericks in Game 4. The last time he scored at least 25 points in a playoff game was back in the 2019-20 season. Clarkson scored 26 points against the Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

