NBA sportsbooks have released odds on the next player to score 50 or more points in a single postseason game of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Per the BetOnline sportsbook, Stephen Curry (+300) of the Golden State Warriors has the best odds to record the next 50-burger this postseason. Check out the full list below.

NBA Sportsbooks Odds on Next Player to Score 50 or More Points in a Single Game of the 2023 NBA Playoffs

NBA Player Odds Play Stephen Curry +300 Jimmy Butler +425 Devin Booker +600 Nikola Jokic +600 Kevin Durant +800 Jayson Tatum +900 LeBron James +1000 Anthony Davis +1000 Jamal Murray +1600 Jaylen Brown +1600 James Harden +1800 Jalen Brunson +2000 Klay Thompson +2500

Stephen Curry (+300)

NBA sportsbooks show Stephen Curry as the odds-on favorite to record the next 50-point game this postseason. The guard scored 50 points in the first round of Golden State’s 120-100 Game 7 win versus the Sacramento Kings. Curry became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in a Game 7.

Moreover, the nine-time All-Star recorded 50 points two other times this season; Curry dropped a 50-burger over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 16 and against the Clippers on Mar. 15.

Through 12 appearances this postseason, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 37.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range as well.

Jimmy Butler (+425)

Next, Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 56 points in the Miami Heat’s 119-114 first-round Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the forward’s only 50-point game this season. However, the 12-year veteran posted at least one 50-point game in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Butler’s performance against Milwaukee was not a fluke. He set Miami’s franchise record for most points scored in a single playoff game. Through nine starts this postseason, the four-time All-NBA member is averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game.

Devin Booker (+600)

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is having the best postseason of his NBA career. The three-time All-Star is averaging 35.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 42.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 60.1% from the field and 51.7% beyond the arc.

While Booker has not yet scored 50 points in the playoffs this season, the guard put up 47 points against the Clippers (Apr. 25) and Nuggets (May 5).

In the Suns’ 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17, the eight-year veteran scored a season-high 58 points. Other NBA sportsbooks show Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic with (+500) odds.

