Main Page
NBA Sportsbooks Release Odds on Next Player to Score 50+ Points in Playoff Game
NBA sportsbooks have released odds on the next player to score 50 or more points in a single postseason game of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Per the BetOnline sportsbook, Stephen Curry (+300) of the Golden State Warriors has the best odds to record the next 50-burger this postseason. Check out the full list below.
NBA Sportsbooks Odds on Next Player to Score 50 or More Points in a Single Game of the 2023 NBA Playoffs
|NBA Player
|Odds
|Play
|Stephen Curry
|+300
|Jimmy Butler
|+425
|Devin Booker
|+600
|Nikola Jokic
|+600
|Kevin Durant
|+800
|Jayson Tatum
|+900
|LeBron James
|+1000
|Anthony Davis
|+1000
|Jamal Murray
|+1600
|Jaylen Brown
|+1600
|James Harden
|+1800
|Jalen Brunson
|+2000
|Klay Thompson
|+2500
Stephen Curry (+300)
NBA sportsbooks show Stephen Curry as the odds-on favorite to record the next 50-point game this postseason. The guard scored 50 points in the first round of Golden State’s 120-100 Game 7 win versus the Sacramento Kings. Curry became the first player in NBA history to score 50 points in a Game 7.
Moreover, the nine-time All-Star recorded 50 points two other times this season; Curry dropped a 50-burger over the Phoenix Suns on Nov. 16 and against the Clippers on Mar. 15.
Through 12 appearances this postseason, the two-time MVP is averaging 30.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steal, and 37.8 minutes per game. He’s shooting 47.3% from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range as well.
Jimmy Butler (+425)
Next, Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 56 points in the Miami Heat’s 119-114 first-round Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. It was the forward’s only 50-point game this season. However, the 12-year veteran posted at least one 50-point game in the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.
Butler’s performance against Milwaukee was not a fluke. He set Miami’s franchise record for most points scored in a single playoff game. Through nine starts this postseason, the four-time All-NBA member is averaging 31.9 points, 6.4 boards, 5.6 assists, 1.9 steals, and 38.9 minutes per game.
Devin Booker (+600)
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is having the best postseason of his NBA career. The three-time All-Star is averaging 35.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 42.3 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 60.1% from the field and 51.7% beyond the arc.
While Booker has not yet scored 50 points in the playoffs this season, the guard put up 47 points against the Clippers (Apr. 25) and Nuggets (May 5).
In the Suns’ 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17, the eight-year veteran scored a season-high 58 points. Other NBA sportsbooks show Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic with (+500) odds.
NBA Betting Content You May Like
- Best NBA Betting Sites – Discover our List of The Best Sites to Bet on NBA Games.
- Best NBA Betting Apps – Top Betting Apps for NBA Ranked & Reviewed 2023.
- NBA Finals Betting – In-depth Guide for Betting on NBA Finals 2023.
- Best NBA Betting Strategies – Find the Best NBA Betting Strategy with our Expert Guide 2023.
- Free NBA Betting Picks – Discover Expert NBA Picks for Guaranteed Wins.
- NBA Betting Spreads – Learn to Bet on NBA Spreads & Claim up to $1,000 in Bonuses.
- NBA Draft Betting Guide – Best Odds, Picks and Betting Offers for 2023.
- Best NBA Futures Bets – In-depth Guide for NBA Futures Betting.
- NBA Live Betting Guide – Discover the Best NBA Live Betting Sites for 2023.
- Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum become first Boston All-NBA duo in 15 years; both now eligible for super max contract extensions
- NBA Sportsbooks Release Odds on Next Player to Score 50+ Points in Playoff Game
- ChatGPT’s 2023 NBA Playoffs Predictions: Who Will Be the Finals MVP?
- Golden State’s JaMychal Green called out Lakers’ LeBron James for his comments about flopping
- WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley make fun of Lakers’ Anthony Davis after leaving Game 5 vs. Warriors in a wheelchair
-
Main Page 2 weeks ago
Steph Curry has played in all 27 NBA games with 14 million viewers since 2015
-
NBA 1 week ago
Bulls’ Patrick Beverley assures that half the players in the NBA don’t love basketball and those ‘are the most skilled ones’
-
Main Page 1 week ago
The Milwaukee Bucks announced they will not be conducting exit interviews this year and fans are not happy
-
Main Page 1 week ago
Pistons’ assistant GM Rob Murphy has been fired for violating the team’s workplace conduct policy