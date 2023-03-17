March Madness, the annual NCAA basketball tournament, has long captivated sports fans across the United States. The excitement and unpredictability of the event make it a popular choice for both casual and serious gamblers. This year, the American Gaming Association (AGA) projects that an astounding 68 million people will wager on the NCAA tournament, equating to one-quarter of all American adults. This massive betting frenzy is expected to see an estimated $15.5 billion wagered on the games.

68 Million Americans to Wager $15.5 Billion on March Madness

With the ongoing expansion of legalized betting in the US, more people than ever will be wagering more money than ever on this year’s March Madness.To help you better visualize the staggering numbers associated with this year’s March Madness betting frenzy, here’s a summary of the key figures:

March Madness Betting Frenzy: Key Figures

$15.5 billion estimated to be wagered on the games

68 million bettors in total 31 million placing a legal sports wager at a sportsbook 21.5 million betting casually among friends

56.3 million people participating in a March Madness bracket

First-Time Online Bettors and Tournament Appeal:

75% of online bettors betting on March Madness for the first time

18 million more Americans wagering on March Madness than the Super Bowl

Total amount bet on the tournament is still around half a billion dollars less than the Super Bowl

The expansion of legalized online betting is a driving force behind this increase in wagering. Currently, 57% of Americans live in a state where sports betting is legal. This includes 33 states and Washington D.C., with three more states awaiting final legislative decisions.

In the past year, Kansas, Massachusetts, and Ohio have all launched retail and mobile sports betting markets, further expanding the opportunities for gamblers. Maryland, too, has introduced mobile wagering, making it easier than ever for fans to bet on their favorite teams.

With more states embracing legalized sports betting and the excitement of March Madness in full swing, it’s no surprise that this year’s tournament is poised to be a record-breaking event for the gambling industry. As millions of Americans place their bets, the competition on the court will be matched only by the frenzy at the sportsbooks.

The popularity of March Madness and the growing availability of legal sports betting have combined to create a betting boom. With 68 million Americans expected to wager a staggering $15.5 billion on the tournament, it’s clear that the love of basketball and the thrill of gambling go hand in hand.

Colllege Basketball Betting Content You May Like