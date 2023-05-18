Negotiations to extend Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers are stalling, according to reports

Golden State‘s General Manager Bob Myers is only a month away from having his contract expire with the club, and it is now reported that both parts are “bracing” to potentially split ways after 11 years in San Francisco.

The first to report on this newest chapter of his contract renewal were NBA insiders Shams Charania and Anthony Slater, who cited sources saying that the Bay Area administration “have had no substantial contract extension talks in months” and the sides are preparing for the possibility of his departure.

BREAKING: The Warriors and GM Bob Myers are bracing to part ways, via @ShamsCharania. Wow, wow, wow. pic.twitter.com/uT7jeYH60d — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 18, 2023

The reporters also suggest that there’s not “a competitive market offer — near the top of the executive food chain” that would appeal Myers to consider staying longer than he has in front of the franchise’s management.

Ever since the 48-year-old stepped foot in the club’s front office in 2012, Golden State have made it to nine postseasons, advanced all the way to six NBA Finals, and won four of those to become league champions. Also, he’s one of only 11 other GMs to ever earn multiple Executive of the Year awards, as he did back in 2014/15 and 2016/17.

However, his highlights don’t stop there, as he was the one to hire Steve Kerr as head coach, draft Draymond Green, sign Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson through contract extensions, and brought in superstar Kevin Durant in free agency.

The pillars of the Warriors dynasty have all been outspoken about their desire to keep Myers in front of the team’s management.

“Bob is such an important part of our organization, not only as one of the faces of the organization out there in the NBA world meeting with other executives and agents and representing us in that regard, but also with his relationships with our players,” Kerr said during his last press conference of the season.

“He’s got such credibility with our guys,” he added.

Jonathan Kuminga might be another leaving as many teams are following his footsteps

Considering Jonathan Kuminga’s great loss of minutes with Golden State throughout the 2022/23 campaign, there’s been a huge increase of interest in the young talent.

“Executives here are also buzzing about the future of the Golden State Warriors after the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated them over the weekend,” ESPN’s Zach Lowe said about the foward’s future. “Judging from my conversations, there remains a strong level of interest in Jonathan Kuminga around the league.”

Just as the Lakers ended the Warriors season this past weekend, NBA insiders Charania and Slater were also covering Kuminga’s case, as they expressed that the San Francisco franchise is expected to meet with the 20-year-old to discuss his future role in the squad.

“Golden State will need to decide whether Kuminga will receive a full-time role moving forward, and, if not, league sources say the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft will want to be somewhere he can play more,” Charania and Slater wrote.