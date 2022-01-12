Main Page
Nets vs Bulls Betting Offers: NBA Free Bets
Kyrie Irving will be back in action for the Brooklyn Nets tonight, as they take on the Bulls in Chicago. There are plenty of Nets vs Bulls betting offers and NBA free bets to claim for this big Eastern Conference clash.
Both the Nets and the Bulls are viewed as contenders in the Eastern Conference this season. On ESPN tonight, the two will face off for their third and final matchup of the regular season. You can see the best NBA betting offers for the game below.
How to claim the Nets vs Bulls NBA free bets
Claiming the NBA free bets is a simple process, which we have laid out below.
- Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below
- Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer
- Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address
- Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook
- Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook
BetOnline Nets vs Bulls betting offer: Risk-free $50 free bet
One bookie who you should take advantage of for Nets vs Bulls free bets is BetOnline. New users will be given a risk-free bet up to $50 when placed on their smartphone or tablet. If your bet wins, congrats you are already scoring a profit from mobile betting. If your bet loses, they’ll reimburse your bet with up to a $50 free play.
New members only. $55 min deposit. Receive a risk-free bet up to $50 on their first-ever mobile bet, meaning it was placed on a smartphone or tablet. Please see BetOnline’s General Rules for additional terms and conditions regarding bonuses. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
MyBookie Nets vs Bulls betting offer: Bet $10 get up to $1000 bonus
If you’re looking to maximize your NBA free bets for Nets vs Bulls, you will not want to pass up MyBookie. New users of MyBookie will have their initial deposit doubled, giving you up to $1000 in free bets by using the link below.
New members only. $50 min deposit. Receive a 100% deposit match up to $1000 in free bets from MyBookie. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply
Bovada Nets vs Bulls betting offer: Bet $10 get up to $750 bonus
For those looking to use their crypto wallet to deposit funds, the promotion from Bovada is one you will want to take advantage of. Those looking to claim Nets vs Bulls free bets on Bovada will get a bonus of 75% on their deposit using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Simply sign up using the link below.
Bonus can be claimed only once per user on only on their first deposit of min $20, using Bitcoin or Bitcoin Cash. Bovada matches 75% of the first deposit of this method up to $750. You can use the free bets on sport, wager type and odds. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply
BetUS Nets vs Bulls betting offer: Bet $10 get up to $3125 bonus
If you’re looking for the most Nets vs Bulls free bets possible, BetUS is the bookie for you. BetUS is giving new users a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets! The bets are split up to $2500 for sports and another $625 for casino. Use the link below to get started today and claim your free money.
New members only. $100 min deposit. Receive a 125% deposit match up to $3125 in free bets from BetUS, split between $2500 for sports and $625 for casino. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply
Sportsbetting.ag Nets vs Bulls betting offer: Risk-free $25 in-game bet
Sportsbetting.ag offers you a different kind of Nets vs Bulls betting offer tonight. Not only will this bookie give you a 50% deposit match, Sportsbetting.ag will also give you a risk-free $25 in-game bet for Nets vs Bulls tonight. In other words, if you place an in-game bet that misses, you will receive up to $25 back.
The 50% deposit match up to $1000 is for new members only. The risk-free in-game bet is good for the first live bet under $25 the new user places. Gamble responsibly. | 18+ T&C apply
