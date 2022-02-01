Nets vs Suns Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

East meets West when Phoenix host Brooklyn at the Footprint Centre. These two were many peoples pick’s for the NBA Finals this year and this is the second and final matchup of the season between the two teams. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Nets vs Suns game.

Nets vs Suns Game Info

Brooklyn Nets (29-20) vs. Phoenix Suns (40-9)

Date: Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Footprint Centre — Phoenix, AZ

Nets vs Suns NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Moneyline: BKN: (+260) | PHX: (-333)

Point Spread: BKN: +7.5 (-111) | PHX: -7.5 (-111)

Total: 222.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

(PG) James Harden (game time decision), (SG) Joe Harris (out), (PF) Paul Millsap (out), (PF) Kevin Durant (out), (C) LaMarcus Aldridge (out)

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

(PG) Cameron Payne (out), (SG) Landry Shamet (out), (SF) Abdel Nader (out), (PF) Dario Saric (out), (PF) Frank Kaminsky (out), (PF) Jae Crowder (out), (C) Deandre Ayton (out)

Nets vs Suns News and Preview | NBA Picks

Brooklyn come into this matchup with Phoenix having lost their last four games. The Nets were many people’s prediction to win the Eastern Conference however currently sit in the sixth seed, 1.5 games behind Chicago in top spot who take on Orlando tonight. Brooklyn have not strung more than two wins together since mid December and will be looking to take a big win back to Brooklyn with them tonight.

Nets Head Coach Steve Nash will be relying on controversial star, Kyrie Irving, to lead the team in this game. Irving is available tonight as this game is on the road and not in the State of New York. Kyrie led the Nets in their last outing against the Warriors with 32 points.

The Nets’ injury report takes for dismal reading if you’re a Brooklyn fan with superstar Kevin Durant still on there for the foreseeable. James Harden is listed as a game time decision with a hand injury although to stand a chance of winning this one, Brooklyn will be hoping to have him back on the court with Irving.

The Phoenix Suns on the other hand lead the NBA standings. The Suns are having a remarkable season and have amassed 40 wins on the season already. They sit 3 games ahead of Golden State who take on San Antonio tonight.

Phoenix are on a 10 game winning streak and will be looking to extend that in an attempt to beat their 18 game win streak they had earlier this season. The Suns are the team to beat at the moment and are led by Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker is averaging over 25 points per game and experienced Point Guard, Chris Paul, leads the NBA in assist with over 10.1 per game.

This is the second of two matchups between these sides, the Suns running out victorious in the first game in Brooklyn.

Nets vs Suns Betting Trends

Brooklyn are 5-12 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Brooklyn’s last 5 games played in February.

Brooklyn are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games against an opponent in the Western Conference conference.

Phoenix are 6-3 ATS in their last 9 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Phoenix’s last 7 games.

Phoenix are 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

(PG) Patty Mills, (SG) Kyrie Irving, (SF) DeAndre Ayton, (PF) Kessler Edwards, (C) Nic Claxton

Projected Phoenix Suns Starting Lineup

(PG) Chris Paul, (SG) Devin Booker, (SF) Mikal Bridges (PF) Cameron Johnson, (C) Bismack Biyonmbo

Nets vs Suns Prediction | NBA Picks

The ESPN Matchup Predictor gives the Suns a near on 70% chance of victory in this one. It’s hard to argue against. The Suns are a team hotter than the Sun at the moment and full of confidence and are coming up against an ice cold Nets team missing one, potentially two, world class players.

The points spread has Phoenix at -7.5 which goes to show how bookmakers see this one going. Brooklyn without Kevin Durant and James Harden are a seriously wounded beast. I think the best the Nets can hope for here is to keep the game close and not get blown out. It is worth noting the the Suns have their own injury issues however they still have the likes of Devin Booker and Chris Paul to lead them to victory.

Pick: UNDER 222.5

