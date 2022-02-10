Nets vs Wizards NBA Picks, Prediction and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

In Thursday night’s Eastern Conference rematch, the Brooklyn Nets (29-25, 19-34-1 ATS) are facing off versus the Washington Wizards (24-29, 20-32-1 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will Kyrie Irving and the Nets end their nine-game losing streak? Along with the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are available below.

Nets vs Wizards Game Information

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Capital One Arena; Washington D.C.

Nets vs Wizards NBA Picks and Betting Odds

Point spread: Nets +3 (-110) | Wizards -3 (-110)

Best moneyline: Nets +130 | Wizards -150

Over/Under: 217 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

PF LaMarcus Aldridge (out indefinitely) | PF Paul Millsap (out indefinitely) | SF Kevin Durant (out indefinitely) | SG James Harden (out) | PG Kyrie Irving (probable) | SG Joe Harris (out indefinitely) | C Nicolas Claxton (questionable)

Washington Wizards Injury Report

SG Bradley Beal (out for the season) | C Daniel Gafford (out)

Nets vs Wizards News and Preview | NBA Picks

Furthermore, in the Nets’ 126-91 blowout loss at home against the Celtics on Wednesday, Jevon Carter scored a team-high 21 points in 31 minutes played. Cameron Thomas and James Johnson each ended their performances with 17 points as well. Brooklyn has won just one of its past 10 contests. Not only are the Nets on a nine-game losing streak, the team is now 17-11 away, 12-14 at home and 14-14 ATS on the road this season. Needless to say, they have several injured players.

Meanwhile, on Monday, in the Wizards’ 121-100 home loss versus the Heat, Corey Kispert led his team in scoring. He finished with 20 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 26 minutes spent on the court. Guard Aaron Holiday closed out his outing with 14 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 28 minutes played. Washington has won two of its past 10 games, but they are healthier than Brooklyn. The team is 13-14 at home, 11-15 away and 12-15 ATS at home.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Wizards have a 52.3% probability of winning.

After reviewing other head-to-head meetings, in the previous three matchups, the Nets are 3-0 against the Wizards. On Jan. 19, 2022, the second time these teams faced off during this regular season, Brooklyn won 119-118 at Capital One Arena. So, the Wizards have not defeated them since Jan. 31, 2021, when they won 149-146 in their own stadium.

On another subject, the NBA trade deadline is today at 3 p.m. ET. Rumors are mounting in league circles about a potential James Harden-Ben Simmons trade. During the offseason in 2021, 76ers’ general manager Elton Brand was demanding multiple first-round draft picks for his star point guard. Per sources, maybe Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle will get packaged into the deal, too.

Nets vs Wizards NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Brooklyn is 0-5 ATS in the team’s last five contests.

The Nets are 0-9 SU in their past nine games played.

And, the Nets are 3-6 ATS in their previous nine matchups versus the Wizards.

Plus, Washington is 1-8 ATS in its last nine contests.

Also, the total has gone under in four of their past five games played.

Lastly, the Wizards are 2-14 ATS in their previous 16 contests.

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

PG Kyrie Irving | SG Patty Mills | SF DeAndre’ Bembry | PF Kessler Edwards | C Blake Griffin

Projected Washington Wizards Starting Lineup

PG Spencer Dinwiddie | SG Aaron Holiday | SF Kentavious Caldwell-Pope | PF Kyle Kuzma | C Thomas Bryant

Nets vs Wizards Prediction | NBA Picks

Additionally, regarding these Eastern Conference teams’ betting records, Brooklyn is 23-15 as a favorite, 6-10 as an underdog and 14-14 ATS away, whereas Washington is 13-10 as a favorite, 11-19 as an underdog and 12-15 ATS at home. Although the Nets have won three consecutive matchups against the Wizards, they are one of the worst teams in the league at the moment. Brooklyn is without LaMarcus Aldridge, Kevin Durant, Joe Harris and possibly a couple of .

Entering this intraconference rematch, Washington is a three-point favorite. They lost Bradley Beal for the rest of the season. Though, consider the Wizards “the best of the worst” in a sense. Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. knows his team plays with greater energy at home. In short, pick the Wizards to win, they will cover the spread and the total will go under 217. To learn more about basketball betting, check out our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

