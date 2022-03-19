New Mexico State vs Arkansas March Madness Odds, Preview and Expert Picks

For Saturday night’s second-round matchup of the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies are aiming to upset the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks; free March Madness picks are available here. Arkansas is shooting 43.92% from the field. Continue scrolling for Aggies vs Razorbacks preview content.

Can JD Notae and the Razorbacks win another contest as the selected favorite? The senior guard is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 assists per game. New Mexico State is 1-4 in its past five matchups against SEC opponents. Including the starting lineups, our top March Madness picks and betting trends are posted below.

New Mexico State vs Arkansas Game Information

🏀 Teams: New Mexico State Aggies | Arkansas Razorbacks

New Mexico State Aggies | Arkansas Razorbacks 📊 Record: Aggies (27-6, 18-12 ATS) | Razorbacks (26-8, 20-13-1 ATS)

Aggies (27-6, 18-12 ATS) | Razorbacks (26-8, 20-13-1 ATS) 📅 Date: Saturday, March 19, 2022

Saturday, March 19, 2022 🕛 Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

8:40 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channel: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: KeyBank Center; Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center; Buffalo, New York 🎲 NCAA Odds: Aggies +6.5 (-110) | Razorbacks -6.5 (-110)

New Mexico State vs Arkansas | March Madness Picks and Betting Odds

All New Mexico State vs Arkansas betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Aggies vs Razorbacks Injuries | March Madness Picks

New Mexico State Aggies Injury Report

F Donnie Tillman (questionable) | F Marchelus Avery (out indefinitely)

Arkansas Razorbacks Injury Report

No reported injuries

RELATED: March Madness Bets Explained

Aggies vs Razorbacks Preview and News | March Madness Picks

Leading into tonight’s second-round contest of the NCAA Tournament, the No. 12 New Mexico State Aggies are 6.5-point underdogs versus the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks. The Aggies are on a four-game winning streak. On Thursday, in their 70-63 upset win over the No. 5 Connecticut Huskies, guard Teddy Allen scored a team-high 37 points for New Mexico State in 39 minutes played.

Plus, guard Jabari Rice amassed 9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 35 minutes of action. New Mexico State shot 23-for-50 (46%) from the field and 11-for-17 (64.7%) from downtown. After earning this victory, the Aggies are 9-3 away, 13-2 at home, 5-1 at a neutral site and 5-1 ATS at a neutral site. Free March Madness picks are below.

Meanwhile, in the No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks’ 75-71 win versus the No. 13 Vermont Catamounts on Thursday, guard Stanley Umude led Arkansas in scoring with 21 points in 40 minutes on the court. Forward Jaylin Williams finished with a double-double as well. He accumulated 13 points, 10 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 33 minutes played. However, Arkansas is 2-2 in its last four contests.

Per ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Razorbacks have a 86.7% chance of winning.

Moreover, the Razorbacks are 7-3 in their previous 10 games played. They lost 82-64 against Texas A&M on Mar. 12. And, Tennessee defeated them 78-74 on Mar. 5. Having said all of this, Arkansas is 8-0 in its past eight matchups versus Western Atlantic Conference opponents.

Also, the Razorbacks are 17-1 at home, 5-4 away, 4-3 at a neutral site and 3-4 ATS at a neutral site. Keep in mind, the Aggies are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games played on a Saturday. Free March Madness picks are below for New Mexico State vs Arkansas.

March Madness Betting Trends – New Mexico State vs Arkansas

New Mexico State is 4-1 ATS in its previous five games played.

The Aggies are 16-4 SU in their last 20 contests.

Next, the Aggies are 4-1 SU in their past five games.

On the other side, the Razorbacks are 14-4-1 ATS in their previous 18 contests.

Arkansas is 16-3 SU in their last 19 games played.

Lastly, the total has gone over in the Razorbacks’ past seven contests.

Projected New Mexico State Aggies Starting Lineup

G Clayton Henry l | G Jabari Rice | F Teddy Allen | F William McNair | F Johnny McCants

Projected Arkansas Razorbacks Starting Lineup

G JD Notae | G Stanley Umude | G Au’Diese Toney | F Trey Wade | F Jaylin Williams

Aggies vs Razorbacks Prediction | Free March Madness Picks

Comparing these teams’ betting records, New Mexico State is 19-6 as a favorite, 5-0 as an underdog and 5-1 over/under at a neutral site. On the flip side, Arkansas is 24-5 as a favorite, 2-3 as an underdog and 5-2 over/under at a neutral site. The total has gone under in eight of the Aggies’ past 10 games when playing as the underdog. Beware, the Razorbacks are 13-5 versus SEC teams.

Not to mention, Arkansas is 14-1 in its previous 15 contests when playing as the favorite. Since this is March Madness, consider taking a risk. Contemplate picking the Aggies to win, the Razorbacks will cover the spread and the total will go over 138. For March Madness betting, read our handicap betting guide. Additional March Madness picks are on the main page.

