Nuggets vs Nets Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Brooklyn Nets welcome the reigning MVP and the Denver Nuggets to the Barclays Centre for this East vs West matchup. Let’s take a look at the top NBA picks and betting trends, as well as the starting lineups for tonight’s Nuggets vs Nets game.

Nuggets vs Nets Game Info

Denver Nuggets (25-21) vs.Brooklyn Nets (29-18)

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM ET

Venue: Barclays Centre — Brooklyn, NY

Nuggets vs Nets NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Nuggets vs Nets NBA picks and betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Moneyline: DEN: (+100) | BKN: (-116)

Point Spread: DEN: -2.5 (-110) | BKN +2.5 (-110)

Total: 227 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

(PG) Jamal Murray (out), (SG) Will Barton (game time decision), (SF) Michael Porter Jnr (out), (SF) Vlatko Cancer (out)

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

(PG) Kyrie Irving (out – Can’t play home games), (SG) Joe Harris (out), (PF) Kevin Durant (questionable), (PF) Paul Millsap (out)

Nuggets vs Nets News and Preview | NBA Picks

The Brooklyn Nets host the Denver Nuggets in the first of a two game season series between these two teams. Last season, Brooklyn swept the 2 game season series.

Brooklyn will be hoping to have All-Star Kevin Durant back from injury. Durant has been absent recently with a knee injury and missed last nights home loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Durant leads the team in points per game this year with an average of over 29.

The Nets lost by 10 last night against LA, 106-96. James Harden led the team with a triple double (33/12/11) however it wasn’t enough. Harden nearly outscored the remaining 4 Brooklyn starters who combined for only 36 points in total. Brooklyn will need a bigger return from their starting five if they are to go on to win this one.

In comparison, Denver came away from Detroit with a 110-105 victor over the Pistons. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic had a team high 28 points and an astounding game high 21 rebounds. The Joker was only 1 assist off of his own triple double. Alarmingly for the Nuggets, their bench only mustered 20 points in the victory.

After last nights results, The Nets were leapfrogged by the Chicago Bulls and now sit third in the East. The Nuggets are currently in 6th position, 2 games clear of Minnesota in 7th.

Nuggets vs Nets Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Denver’s last 7 games.

Denver are 1-6 ATS in their last 7 games against Brooklyn.

Denver are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games this season.

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Brooklyn’s last 12 games against Denver.

Brooklyn are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games.

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Brooklyn’s last 6 games against an opponent in the Northwest Division division.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

(PG) Monte Morris, (SG) Austin Rivers, (PF) Jeff Green, (SF) Aaron Gordon, (C) Nikola Jokic

Projected Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup

(PG) James Harden, (SG) Patty Mills, (PF) KesslerEdwards, (SF)DeAndre Bembry, (C) Day’Ron Sharpe

Nuggets vs Nets Prediction | NBA Picks

This should be an interesting battle tonight between two good teams. Brooklyn will be wanting to get back to winning ways whereas Denver will be looking to finish their brief two game Eastern road trip with another win.

I believe a lot rests on the fitness of Kevin Durant for this one. Brooklyn are already without star Point Guard Kyrie Irving for home games and KD leaves a massive hole to fill. Quite frankly he would on any team. There is only so much one man can do, and in a second game in as many nights, it’ll be be tough for James Harden to continue to carry this team – especially if the starters perform like they did last night.

Denver will be looking for another strong performance from their star man, Nikola Jokic who is averaging 26.2 points, 13.9 rebounds and 7.6 assists so far this season. Brooklyn is no easy place to play as the road team however I think the Nuggets mights hand the Nets their second home defeat in as many nights.

If you follow The ESPN Matchup Predictor you will see it gives Denver a 59.3% chance of leaving Brooklyn with an all important win.

Pick: UNDER 227

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.