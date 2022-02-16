Nuggets vs Warriors NBA Picks, Betting Trends and Prediction for Tonight’s Game

In tonight’s Western Conference battle, the Denver Nuggets (32-25, 26-31 ATS) are facing off versus the Golden State Warriors (42-16, 29-25-4 ATS); NBA picks are posted here. Will Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets win their third consecutive game? Including the starting lineups, our top NBA picks and betting trends are featured below.

Nuggets vs Warriors Game Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Center; San Francisco, California

Nuggets vs Warriors NBA Picks and Betting Odds

All Nuggets vs Warriors betting odds can be found at BetOnline

Point spread: Nuggets +5.5 (-110) | Warriors -5.5 (-110)

Best moneyline: Nuggets +190 | Warriors -220

Over/Under: 224 (-110)

Denver Nuggets Injury Report

PG Jamal Murray (out indefinitely) | PF Vlatko Cancar (out indefinitely) | PG Monte Morris (questionable) | SF Michael Porter Jr. (out for the season) | PF Zeke Nnaji (questionable)

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

SF Andre Iguodala (out) | PF Draymond Green (out indefinitely) | C James Wiseman (out indefinitely)

Nuggets vs Warriors News and Preview | NBA Picks

Anyways, in the Nuggets’ 121-111 home win over the Magic on Monday, center Nikola Jokic added one more double-double to his career total. He earned 26 points, 15 rebounds and 7.0 assists in 35 minutes spent on the court. Also, Jeff Green and Will Barton each closed out their performances with 17 points. Denver has won six of its last 10 contests. Having won back-to-back contests, they are now aiming to win their third straight game. The team is 16-15 away, 16-10 at home and 15-16 ATS on the road.

Additionally, on Monday, in the Warriors’ 119-104 road loss versus the Clippers, guard Stephen Curry scored a team-high 33 points in 34 minutes of action. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole each contributed 13 points as well. Golden State has won seven of its previous 10 games. Though, the Warriors have lost there out of their last four contests. They are 26-5 at home, 16-11 away and 17-12-2 ATS at home this season.

Referring to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Warriors have a 56.9% chance of winning.

Upon further review of other head-to-head meetings, in the past three matchups, the Warriors are 2-1 against the Nuggets. On Dec. 28, 2021, the first time these teams met during this regular season, Denver won 89-86 at Chase Center. The Warriors last defeated them on Apr. 23, 2021, when they won 118-97 at home.

Regarding Warriors’ center James Wiseman, he practiced in the team’s five-on-five scrimmage on Tuesday. It was the first time he participated in a scrimmage since his knee injury. According to the injury report, he remains out indefinitely. But, the second-year player is showing progress. It is possible the center will return to the court after the All-Star break.

Can confirm that James Wiseman will advance to 5-on-5 scrimmaging today for the first time since his injury. It'll consist of a mix of some of the Warriors' young players, coaches, staffers at the SF facility. Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 of the plan this morning. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 15, 2022

Nuggets vs Warriors NBA Betting Trends | NBA Picks

Denver is 4-1 ATS in its last five contests.

The Nuggets are 4-1 SU in their past five games played.

And, the Nuggets are 2-7 ATS in their previous nine matchups versus the Warriors.

Plus, Golden State is 0-5-1 ATS in its last six contests.

The Warriors are 7-1 SU in their past eight games played at home.

Next, the total has gone under in the Warriors’ previous five matchups against the Nuggets.

Projected Denver Nuggets Starting Lineup

PG Will Barton | SG Nah’Shon Hyland | SF Aaron Gordon | PF Jeff Green | C Nikola Jokic

Projected Golden State Warriors Starting Lineup

PG Stephen Curry | SG Klay Thompson | SF Andrew Wiggins | PF Jonathan Kuminga | C Kevon Looney

Nuggets vs Warriors Prediction | NBA Picks

Moreover, prior to placing a bet, compare the teams’ betting records. Denver is 22-11 as a favorite, 10-14 as an underdog and 15-16 ATS away, whereas Golden State is 36-10 as a favorite, 6-6 as an underdog and 17-12-2 ATS at home. The Warriors have had a couple of hiccups over their past five games, but their only surprising loss was against the Knicks last Thursday. Both the Jazz and Clippers are playoff contenders in the Western Conference.

Entering tonight’s rematch, Golden State is a 5.5-point favorite at home. Denver won a low-scoring contest against them back in December. Nonetheless, Klay Thompson missed the game because he was still recovering from his ACL injury. Therefore, pick the Warriors to win, the Nuggets will cover the spread and the total will go under 224. If you have never placed a bet, read our handicap betting guide. Other NBA Picks are on the main page.

All betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click below to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.