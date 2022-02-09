Ohio State vs Rutgers College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In today’s Big Ten college basketball matchup, the Ohio State Buckeyes are taking on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Jersey Mike’s Arena. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Ohio State vs Rutgers prediction for the game today.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Game Info

No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes (14-5, 7-3 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten)

Date: Wednesday, February 9, 2022

Time: 7 PM ET

Venue: Jersey Mike’s Arena — Piscataway, NJ

Coverage: BTN

Ohio State vs Rutgers College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

Moneyline: OSU: (-155) | RUTG: (+135)

Point Spread: OSU: -3 (-110) | RUTG: +3 (-110)

Total: 135.5 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Ohio State vs Rutgers College Basketball Betting Preview

Ohio State took care of Maryland in their last game fairly easily at home. Winning by a score of 82-67, the Buckeyes shot over 50% from the field and 42% from deep. When you are shooting those types of numbers it’s going to be hard for anyone to beat you. The Ohio State offense continues to put up numbers this season. The only question for this game is if the craziness of Jersey Mike’s Arena continues. For the last few years for whatever reason, it is the place ranked teams go to die. Can the Buckeyes stave off Rutgers and whatever magic they’re cooking up in New Jersey?

Although their overall record isn’t any good, the Scarlet Knights do find themselves in sixth place in the Big Ten. It’s even more impressive when you realize that is above Michigan and Iowa, both of which had much high expectations going into this season. Rutgers is coming off a massive 84-63 win over then #13 Michigan State. Rutgers has a solid defense that gives up just under 65 points per game. It is the Rutgers offense that needs to get going tonight against a high-scoring Ohio State offense. If Rutgers can’t get much more than their average of 68 points per game, they don’t have a good chance for another upset.

Ohio State vs Rutgers College Basketball Betting Trends

Ohio State is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The OVER is 13-5 in Ohio State’s last 18 games.

Ohio State is 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against Rutgers.

Rutgers is 8-1 straight up in their last 9 home games.

The OVER is 5-1 in Rutgers’ last 6 games against Ohio State.

Ohio State vs Rutgers Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

The Scarlet Knights are a sneaky team that can beat any team in the country on any night. Consistency has been the main issue for them this season, even with their impressive home record. Although it wouldn’t be anything close to surprising for Rutgers to pull off another home upset, this one just doesn’t look to be in the cards for them.

Michigan State was an easier opponent for Rutgers because the Spartans don’t have a “go to” scorer. Ohio State does and it is far from easy to even slow down E.J. Liddell. It’s also hard to trust Rutgers’ offense to show up again. For that reason, it feels like a gritty game, but one that Ohio State pulls away in late, covering the spread in the process.

Our college basketball betting Ohio State vs Rutgers prediction tonight will be Ohio State COVERS at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, the ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Ohio State a 59.4% chance to win.

Pick: Ohio State -3

