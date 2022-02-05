Thunder vs Trail Blazers Prediction, NBA Picks and Betting Trends for Tonight’s Game

The Portland Trail Blazers made headlines with what many consider to be a head-scratching deal for them dealing away Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers. On the heels of this trade, they will be taking on division rival, Oklahoma City, who just upset the Dallas Mavericks. Can Portland find their footing against a rebuilding rival? Especially since the Thunder already defeated the Blazers once this week? We will find out soon enough.

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Game Info | NBA Picks

Oklahoma City Thunder (16-24) vs Portland Trail Blazers (21-31)

Date: Friday, February 4, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center —Portland, OR

Coverage: NBA League Pass

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Betting Odds and NBA Picks

Moneyline: OKC: (+200) | POR: (-240)

Point Spread: OKC: +6.0 (-110) | POR: -6.0 (-110)

Total: 213.5 — Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

SG Aaron Wiggins (out) | SF Isaiah Roby (out) | PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (out)

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

PG Eric Bledsoe (out) | PF Justice Winslow (out)

Thunder vs Trail Blazers News and Preview

With Damian Lillard still leading the way for the Trail Blazers, expect a big game from him. The Thunder may put up a fight, but Lillard, tallying 24.0 points per game, 7.3 assists per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 48.6 percent, will have a big night against a young and rebuilding team. However, do not sleep on the Thunder’s weapons. Josh Giddey just won Western Conference Rookie of the Month and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the better guards in the league with totals of 22.7 points per game and 5.5 assists per game. So far, the Thunder lead the season series one game to none, but there will be plenty more matchups between these two teams considering they are both in the Northwest Division.

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends

Oklahoma City is 4-2 ATS in their last 6 games against Portland.

Portland is 1-5 SU in their last 6 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Oklahoma City’s last 5 games against an opponent in the Western Conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Portland’s last 5 games at home.

Oklahoma City is 3-12 SU in their last 15 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Portland’s last 5 games played in February.

Projected Oklahoma City Thunder Starting Lineup

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG Josh Giddey | SF Lugentz Dort | PF Darius Bazley | C Mamadi Diakite

Projected Portland Trail Blazers Starting Lineup

PG Damian Lillard | SG CJ McCollum | SF Trendon Watford | PF Greg Brown | C Jusuf Nurkic

Thunder vs Trail Blazers Prediction | NBA Picks

With the Trail Blazers’ depth taking a major hit from the trade, this will be far from an easy win for them. However, with the backcourt of Lillard and McCollum leading the way, it should be just enough to will Portland over a lowly Thunder squad. However, if either one has an off night, it will spell trouble for Portland. With all that being said, the safe pick is still the Portland Trail Blazers defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder in a surprisingly close battle.

Pick: Trail Blazers UNDER 213.5 [/cta]

