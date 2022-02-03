Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Picks and Betting Prediction for Today

In this Pac-12 matchup, we will get to see the Oregon Ducks taking on the Colorado Buffaloes on Thursday night. With both teams looking to make a splash in the conference, this one should be tight and very fun to watch. Let’s take a look at the top college basketball betting picks and betting trends, then give our Oregon vs Colorado prediction for the game today.

Oregon vs Colorado Game Info

Oregon Ducks (13-7, 6-3 Pac-12) vs Colorado Buffaloes (13-8, 5-6 Pac-12)

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 10 PM ET

Venue: CU Events Center – Boulder, CO

Coverage: FS1

Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Betting Picks and Odds

All Oregon vs Colorado college basketball betting odds can be found at BetOnline.

Moneyline: ORE: (-135) | COLO: (+115)

Point Spread: ORE: -1 (-115) | COLO: +1 (-105)

Total: 139 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Best Betting Offers Broker

Offers

Score

Visit Broker $1000 Welcome Bonus Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 150% up to $3,000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Available to players 21+ in Arkansas only Up to $1,000 - BVD1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000 Claim Offer FreeBets Reviews Use INSIDERS for 100% Deposit Bonus up to $1000

Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Betting Preview

The Oregon Ducks come into this game Thursday night having won against Oregon State at home Saturday night. Although this isn’t the familiar Oregon teams of years past, they still have a chance to make the tournament with winning games like they should, including this one. Jacob Young, their best player arguably, will look to have a better outing vs Colorado than last time on January 25th, only scoring 11 on 5-15 from the field (33.3%). They also forced him to make a lot of tough passes tightly contested resulting in 6 of their 11 turnovers. This game can go either way for the Ducks and should be capable of taking this game over late.

The Colorado Buffaloes come into this game coming off a devastating loss at the Friel Court, against the Washington State Cougars, losing by 27 points Sunday night. Jabari Walker had an awful night, which he led the team in scoring at 11 points, while no other player touched double figures. The team as a whole shot 28.6% from the field, 33.3% from 3-point range, and shot 71.4% from the line. They got outhustled, outrebounded, and outclassed in every aspect of that game, it was an utter mess. They look to rebound literally and figuratively, as they look to win a much-needed conference matchup against the Ducks.

Oregon vs Colorado College Basketball Betting Trends

Oregon is 4-1 against the spread (ATS) in their last 5 games.

The total has gone over in 11 of the last 14 games Oregon has played.

Oregon is 7-1 straight up (SU) in their last 8 games.

Colorado is 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games.

The Under has hit in 6 of the last 8 games Colorado has played.

Colorado is 4-5 SU in their last 9 games.

Oregon vs Colorado Prediction | College Basketball Betting Picks

Last time these teams matched up, Colorado got the best of them by four points in Oregon at the Matthew Knight Arena. Colorado had better depth, shooting, defense, rebounding, limiting second-chance opportunities, and just a better team effort overall. I will say, though, Oregon did be more careful with the basketball, having a great sense of ball security, with also forcing Colorado to turn the ball over ten times. This one should go down to the wire again, but this time I fully believe Oregon gets the job done. Tune into FS1 to see it for yourself at 10 PM ET.

Our college basketball betting Oregon vs Colorado prediction tonight will be Oregon wins at BetOnline.

For what it’s worth, ESPN Matchup Predictor gives Oregon a 55.7% chance to win.

Pick: Oregon WINS

All college basketball betting lines were retrieved from BetOnline. Click the link to claim a free bet, if you’re a new customer.