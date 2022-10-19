Home » news » Orlando Magic Vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream How To Watch Nba Games Free

NBA

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

Joe Lyons profile picture
Updated 15 mins ago on

2 min read

NBA: Preseason-Cleveland Cavaliers at Orlando Magic
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons return home to the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday to host Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Preview

NBA Draft 2022 number one overall pick Paolo Banchero will make his regular season debut for the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in Detroit, going up against sophomore star Cade Cunningham for the Pistons.

Orlando boast an impressive young roster with bags of potential, but injury problems have halted the team from reaching the playoffs in recent years.

Cole Anthony, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr., Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Bamba, and Markelle Fultz are all very talented players who were heavily recruited out of high school.

Detroit will hope to see the best from 2022 lottery pick Jaden Ivey alongside Bojan Bogdanovic, Kevin Knox, Saddiq Bey, and Alec Burks.

Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Odds

Bet Money Line Play
Orlando Magic +130 Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free
Detroit Pistons -150 Orlando Magic vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream: How to Watch NBA Games Free

