Pac-12 Tournament 2023 Odds, Predictions, & Best Bets

Entering the 2023 Pac-12 Tournament, the No. 1 UCLA Bruins possess the best odds to win the Pac-12 Championship. UCLA finished the regular season 27-4 overall and 18-2 against conference opponents. Continue scrolling for free predictions and best bets.

On Feb. 26, in a 60-56 win over Colorado, the Bruins clinched their first Pac-12 regular season championship since 2013. Last season, UCLA lost to Arizona in the conference tournament championship game. Check out the BetOnline odds below for this year’s Pac-12 Tournament.

2023 Pac-12 Tournament Odds — UCLA favored to win

Pac-12 Tournament Predictions

The 2023 Pac-12 Tournament will air live on ESPN and Pac-12 Network from Wednesday, March 8 through Saturday, March 11. In the first round, No. 8 Washington takes on No. 9 Colorado, followed by No. 5 Washington State facing off against No. 12 California. While California upsetting Washington State seems unlikely, Colorado has a good chance of beating Washington.

UCLA hasn’t won the conference tournament championship in nine years, so gamblers are paying close attention to the field. This will not be a walk in the park for the Bruins. Teams like Arizona and USC come to mind. BetOnline oddsmakers are giving Arizona (+300), USC (+450), and Utah (+500) the next-best odds to win the Pac-12 Tournament. Other predictions are below.

Pac-12 Tournament Best Bets

No. 9 Colorado to win over No. 8 Washington

On Wednesday, March 8 at 12 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, No. 8 Washington plays No. 9 Colorado. Since the Huskies are 3-0 against the Buffaloes in their last three matchups, it makes sense why an overwhelming number of fans are picking Washington win.

However, this means Colorado is due for a head-to-head win. Will it occur during this year’s Pac-12 Tournament? It’s possible. Keep in mind, the Buffaloes are 1-11 in their past 12 games played on a Wednesday. The Buffaloes are also 1-4 ATS in their previous five matchups versus Washington. This is either foolish or brilliant, nothing in the middle.

UCLA to win the Pac-12 Tournament

Next, playing it safe might be more ideal for inexperienced bettors. No. 1 UCLA could win its first Pac-12 Tournament title since 2014. The Bruins have been named conference regular season champs 38 times. The men’s basketball program has made a total of 51 NCAA Tournament appearances. Of course, 1980 and 1999 were vacated by the NCAA.

Senior guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. led UCLA in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.9) per game during the regular season. Through 30 appearances, the California native also averaged 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals. The Bruins have enough talent to at least advance to the Pac-12 Tournament Championship.

To get there, the Bruins will play either Colorado or Washington for the quarterfinals round at 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 9. This matchup will air live on Pac-12 Network. If No. 1 UCLA has to play No. 2 Arizona, that could be an upset in the making.

No. 4 Oregon to upset No. 1 UCLA

Lastly, on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. ET for the semifinals, No. 1 UCLA could potentially play No. 4 Oregon. The Ducks could get hot down the stretch. Oregon (18-13, 12-8 in Pac-12) will have the chance to upset the Bruins, if they manage to survive the quarterfinals against the Game 2 winner.

In the 2021-22 season, Oregon defeated Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament before losing to Colorado in the quarterfinals. The Ducks lost 65-56 against UCLA on Dec. 4 and 70-63 on Feb. 11. If these teams meet again, most of the bets will be down on the Bruins to win and cover the spread. It would be a shocker. More predictions and best bets are on the main page.

